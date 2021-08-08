'This was special': US earns gold after tumultuous start

SAITAMA, Japan – Nothing about the summer was easy for the U.S. men's basketball team, and neither was the gold-medal game.

The Americans expected nothing less.

And in the end, their Olympic reign lives on.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men's gold medalists in Olympic history as the U.S. held off France 87-82 on Saturday to win the title at the Tokyo Games – ending a summer that started with sputters but closed with celebration.

“Every championship is special, and the group you're with is special, but I can be honest and say this is the most responsibility I've ever felt,” said U.S. coach Gregg Popovich, who adds this gold to five NBA titles he's won as coach in San Antonio. “You're playing for so many people that are watching, and for a country, and other countries involved. The responsibility was awesome. I felt it every day for several years now. I'm feeling pretty light now and looking forward to getting back to the hotel.”

Wine was awaiting, and so was a hero's welcome from the U.S. women's team – which plays for a gold of its own today – when the men returned to the team hotel. Later Saturday night, after Australia defeated Slovenia for the bronze, Popovich and the team returned to the arena for their gold medals. One player would drape the prize over another's neck, then they watched the U.S. flag get raised and “The Star-Spangled Banner” blare for them one more time.

“Everybody was questioning us,” U.S. forward Draymond Green. “This is special.”

Durant sealed the win with two free throws with 8.8 seconds left, making the outcome academic. The lead was five, France's final possession was irrelevant, and it was over. The U.S. players gathered for a hug at midcourt, Durant, Green and Bam Adebayo wrapped themselves in American flags, Popovich had a long hug with his assistants and the journey was complete.

“I'm so happy for Pop, the staff, the players, the country,” said a teary-eyed USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo, who was overseeing the men's program for a fourth and final Olympics and won gold in each one. “It's a great way to finish.”

Jayson Tatum added 19 points, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday each scored 11 for the U.S. – which knew nothing but gold would make this trip a success.

“I think it's more joy than relief, but definitely some relief,” Lillard said. “Because of the expectations that get placed on Team USA, obviously it's going to be some relief.”

Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert each scored 16 for France.