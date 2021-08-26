Serena joins stars out of US Open

Its been nearly a quarter of a century since Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all sat out the same Grand Slam tennis tournament.

That changes next week, when the U.S. Open will start at Flushing Meadows without any member of that distinguished and dominant trio. Williams, whose 40th birthday is in September, withdrew on Wednesday, joining Federer, who turned 40 this month, and Nadal, who is 35, on the sideline because of injuries.

Not since 1997, the year before Williams made her major debut, has any Grand Slam tournament been contested without at least one of the three.

Because the right hamstring she tore at Wimbledon in late June is not sufficiently healed, Williams again will not be able to pursue what would be a 24th Grand Slam singles title, tying Margaret Court for the most in the sports history. (As it is, Williams holds the Open era mark of 23, because more than half of Courts total came before professionals were permitted to enter major tournaments in 1968).

Since returning from maternity leave in 2018, Williams has reached four Slam finals, going 0-4. Her 2017 Australian Open title while pregnant at age 35 makes her the oldest woman to win a major singles championship in the Open era.

Federer, the first man to reach 20 Slam trophies, is done for 2021 because he needs a third operation on a right knee that was repaired twice last year. Nadal, who matched his rivals total by getting his 20th major at the 2020 French Open, is also done for the season, troubled by recurring left foot pain.

What no one knows for sure, right now, is when  or, truthfully, if  each will return.

In Williams social media post Wednesday about her withdrawal from the U.S. Open, she closed with this pledge: Ill see you soon.

In Federers announcement 10 days earlier, he spoke about wanting to give myself a glimmer of hope, also, to return to the tour in some shape or form.

Nadal, the youngest of the group, vowed that he still has a couple of beautiful years left in his career.

Now, though, there will be even more attention on Novak Djokovic as he tries to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969 and break his tie with Federer and Nadal by claiming a 21st major title.