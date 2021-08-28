Search for fairness leads to confusion

TOKYO – There are 4,403 Paralympic athletes competing in Tokyo, each with unique differences that have to be classified. Lines have to be drawn – in the quest for fairness – to group similar impairments, or impairments that yield similar results.

It's a confusing maze. And make no mistake, the Paralympics are competitive and athletes are aware that no matter where a classification line is drawn, some are likely to benefit more than others.

Winning leads to gold medals, sponsorship deals, and other outside funding. And some teams are even known to recruit athletes in that top range, and often younger athletes.

“The problem with the classification is that if you are at the bottom edge you are not happy,” said Heinrich Popow, a two-time gold medalist in track and field. “The athletes always want to have the best classification.”

Able-bodied athletes have advantages in certain sports, and athletes with disabilities are not entirely different.

There are 10 impairment groups in the Paralympics: eight involve physical impairments, and the other groupings are for visual and intellectual impairments. But the 22 Paralympic sports adjust the groups to suit their sport, swelling the classifications. Some athletes say they're not always fair.

“If we think we can swim or run the same times as everyone else, we feel good being in the class,” Popow said. “But if we feel we're doing our best and can't even reach the limit to qualify, or pass through the heats, you start to complain.”

The International Paralympic Committee has begun a periodic review of the classification system, but changes are unlikely until after the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, spokesman Craig Spence said.

At a quick glance, the current classifications system is hard to digest. For instance, the finals in swimming today – each has a men's and women's race – include: 100-meter breaststroke, SB6 class; 100 freestyle, S10; 150 individual medley, SM4; 150 individual medley, SM3; 100 backstroke, S11; 200 individual medley, SM8; and 100 breaststroke, SB5.

Most athletes agree there must be classes, but they still may dispute the logic or science behind them.

“To be honest, athletes don't understand the system,” Popow said. “Every athlete just wants to focus on himself and his disability and class. We need to have a classification system overall that everyone understands.”

Tea Cisic is the head of classification for the IPC. A kinesiologist, it's her job to access the impairments.

“They (athletes) are entitled to complain,” Cisic told The Associated Press. “They are entitled to come forward and say, 'I'm not happy with my class. I think I've been incorrectly classified.' And there's a process for them to get reviewed.”