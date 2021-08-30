The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, August 30, 2021

    Defending champion Osaka wins in US Open return

    Associated Press

     

    NEW YORK – Defending champion Naomi Osaka made a winning return to Grand Slam tennis, pulling away to beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1.

    Osaka didn't play at Wimbledon after pulling out of the French Open following the first round for mental health reasons.

    It was tied at 4-all in the first set before Osaka's power started to make its mark. The No. 3 seed won the next seven games to build a 5-0 lead in the second set.

    Osaka won her second U.S. Open title last year by beating Victoria Azarenka in three sets.

     

