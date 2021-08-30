Monday, August 30, 2021 11:10 pm
Defending champion Osaka wins in US Open return
Associated Press
NEW YORK – Defending champion Naomi Osaka made a winning return to Grand Slam tennis, pulling away to beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1.
Osaka didn't play at Wimbledon after pulling out of the French Open following the first round for mental health reasons.
It was tied at 4-all in the first set before Osaka's power started to make its mark. The No. 3 seed won the next seven games to build a 5-0 lead in the second set.
Osaka won her second U.S. Open title last year by beating Victoria Azarenka in three sets.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story