Defending champion Osaka wins in US Open return

NEW YORK – Defending champion Naomi Osaka made a winning return to Grand Slam tennis, pulling away to beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1.

Osaka didn't play at Wimbledon after pulling out of the French Open following the first round for mental health reasons.

It was tied at 4-all in the first set before Osaka's power started to make its mark. The No. 3 seed won the next seven games to build a 5-0 lead in the second set.

Osaka won her second U.S. Open title last year by beating Victoria Azarenka in three sets.