American cruises to 3rd gold medal

A thought recently struck eight-time Paralympic medalist Oksana Masters: What would young Oksana, the one who shuffled between Ukrainian orphanages, think of this grown-up version?

Young Oksana was always resilient, determined and headstrong – qualities that helped her persevere through years in an orphanage and with birth defects believed to be from the aftermath of Chernobyl, the world's worst nuclear accident. That malnourished orphan eventually was adopted by her American mom.

Now 32, Masters remains just as resilient, determined and headstrong — qualities that helped her rise to the top in multiple Paralympic sports spanning the Winter and Summer Games. She cruised to a gold medal, winning by a 1-minute, 46.48-second margin, Tuesday in her classification of a hand-cycle time trial in Tokyo. It was her ninth career Paralympics medal and third of the gold variety.

“All the stuff that was ingrained in my younger self, are also the reasons why I've been able to, with the support of so many people behind me, get to where I am today,“ said Masters, who will compete in a road race Wednesday (late today in the U.S.) at the Paralympic Games. “I'm hoping that my journey is helping inspire that next young girl.”

It's been quite a journey for Masters, who was born in 1989 with legs that were different sizes and missing shinbones. She also had webbed fingers, no thumbs, six toes on each foot, one kidney and only parts of her stomach.

Being from the region near Chernobyl, the connection was made with the nuclear accident that happened in '86. It's thought her birth mom either lived in an area that was contaminated or ingested produce that was riddled with radiation, leading to in utero radiation poisoning.

Masters had her left leg amputated near the knee at 9 and the right one at the same spot five years later. As a child, she was shuttled between three orphanages. She tried to remain strong but often wondered – would someone rescue her?

That someone was Gay Masters, who saw a photo of a 5-year-old Oksana in a Ukrainian adoption notebook.

They've overcome a lot – together. Malnutrition (she weighed about 35 pounds when her mom took her home, which is healthy for a 3-year-old but not for someone who was nearly 8). Early language barriers (they worked through it with gestures and pointing at phrases in a book). Walking on tippy-toes (that's how Masters compensated for her differing leg heights). Surgeries (to amputate her legs).

At 13, Masters discovered rowing. The pull of the oars and the push against the water became a “healing from my past,” she once said.

That started her on a path to where she is now. Her first Paralympic Games medal was in rowing, a bronze in 2012 with partner Rob Jones. She captured seven more medals in cross-country skiing and biathlon ('14 and '18).

“It's not about the medals,” said Masters. “It's not about anything else except leaving a legacy, being one example for that young girl to see.”