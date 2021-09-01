Djokovic overcomes rough patch to win on Day 2

NEW YORK – If the last-name chorus of “Ruuuuuune!” in support of his relatively unknown teenage opponent at the U.S. Open bothered Novak Djokovic, he never let anyone know.

Nor was there any visible evidence that Djokovic was shaken by the rough patches he went through while dropping a set Tuesday night as he began his historic bid to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since 1969 and collect a record-breaking 21st major singles championship.

Djokovic was not perfect, but he didn't need to be. All he needed to do was win, and he did, just as he's done every time he's played a Grand Slam match this season.

Quickly regaining control after a second-set blip, then wearing down his cramping foe, Djokovic beat Danish qualifier Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1 in Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the second round.

“It wasn't the best of my performances,” Djokovic acknowledged, “but at the same time, he played well in the second set when it mattered.”

Earlier on Day Two, the top-seeded woman, Ash Barty, made a successful return to Flushing Meadows, the site of one of the two Grand Slam tournaments she has yet to win.

The biggest holdup for Barty during her 6-1, 7-6 (7) victory over 2010 U.S. Open runner-up Vera Zvonareva came early in the first set, when there was a delay of more than five minutes because the Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling system went down when a TV camera wasn't working.

“Just needed to make sure all cameras were spot on, and just, I think, plug one back in,” said Barty, the champion at the French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon this July but never past the fourth round at the U.S. Open, “and we were all right to go.”

Carreño Busta, who eventually made the semifinals in New York for the second time and then beat Djokovic for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics this August, was a surprise first-round loser Tuesday. He was eliminated 5-7, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7) by Maxime Cressy, a Paris-born American ranked 151st.

Cressy played college tennis at UCLA, as did Mackie McDonald, the American who defeated No. 27 seed David Goffin in straight sets.

In other action, the two Olympic tennis singles gold medalists won: Germany's Alexander Zverev extended his winning streak to 12 matches with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 victory over Sam Querrey, and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic beat Arantxa Rus 6-4, 6-4.