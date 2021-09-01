FWFC extends, promotes Avery

After several matches in Fort Wayne FC's inaugural season, coach Mike Avery spoke of trying to “build something” within the club. Now he'll take on a greater role in that process, as the club announced Tuesday that Avery's contract as head coach was extended through the 2022 season.

In addition, FWFC announced that Avery has been appointed the sporting director for the United Soccer League 2 club for the upcoming campaign. As sporting director, Avery will work alongside and report directly to Fort Wayne FC brand ambassador and co-owner DaMarcus Beasley.

“(My family and I) are thrilled to continue our work with Fort Wayne FC,” Avery said. “We believe this is a project that has incredible potential. To build a club that not only wants to excel in player development and competitive success on the field but to also be a club that keeps community engagement and using this beautiful game as vehicle for unity and belonging at the very forefront of our mission is something that resonates with us very strongly.”

The promotion marks another step in the club's restructuring. Two weeks ago, The Journal Gazette learned team president Erik Magner would step down from that role while remaining within the eight-person ownership group. With Avery moving into the sporting director role, Greg Mauch, who was general manager for Fort Wayne FC in 2021, will hold the title of assistant sporting director for 2022.

Avery, who also was the athletic director at Calumet College of St. Joseph, stepped down from that position to accept the promotion to sporting director.

Avery and Beasley plan to attend 40 to 50 college games this fall in efforts to identify players for Fort Wayne FC's 2022 roster.

While the new role within the club will necessitate a move from northwest Indiana to Fort Wayne come spring, Avery's current proximity to Chicago – namely, Chicago's airports – aids greatly in those recruiting efforts.

Fort Wayne FC finished 1-8-5 in its first season in USL2 play, placing eighth in the nine-team Great Lakes Division.

“I am thrilled that Mike has accepted his added role in the club,” Beasley said. “He understands and is aligned with what we are trying to build as a club, not just on the field but what Fort Wayne FC represents in our community.

“I feel confident that we will have a very different season next year.”