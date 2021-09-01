US men's goalball earns OT win to get to semis

TOKYO – The USA men's goalball team advanced to the semifinal round of the Tokyo Paralympic Games with a come-from-behind victory against Ukraine in sudden-death overtime Tuesday at Makuhari Messe Hall C.

First-time Paralympian Calahan Young sent the opening shot of the overtime period between two Ukrainian defenders to give the Americans the 5-4 triumph. The U.S. will now face China in Thursday's semifinal.

“We never stop believing in each other,” said John Kusku in a statement. “There was never a thought in anyone's mind that we weren't going to come back and win that goalball game.”

Matt Simpson opened the scoring with a goal in the first three minutes, but Ukraine responded with the next three goals to open up a 3-1 halftime advantage.

Ukraine extended the lead to 4-1 early in the second half before the American squad rallied to tie the game on three consecutive goals by Young, the last two coming just 30 seconds apart.

“These six players, they're fantastic,” an emotional U.S. coach Keith Young said of the team's resiliency. “We've faced a lot of obstacles and I'm not surprised.”

The U.S. started with possession as overtime began, and coach Young put the ball into the hands of the 6-foot-5 Young, the team's leading scorer in the tournament, and called for a specific shot toward the gap of the Ukraine defense.

“That one shot, over a month ago I told Cal that shot is going to come in and you're going to hit something,” coach Young said. “When we went into overtime, I called the shot and the kid hit it.”

Young's shot was indeed on the mark and quickly ended the game before Ukraine had a chance to go on offense.

“Coach Young called it and I'm never going to argue with the coach,” Calahan Young said laughingly. “I was running on an empty tank and put everything I could into that shot. Thirteen years of playing goalball has finally paid off. I'm a first-time Paralympian and this had been my dream since I was a little kid.”

That dream of Young's will have a day off today before the U.S. faces China in Thursday's semifinal at 12:15 a.m. Fort Wayne time. China defeated host nation Japan 7-4 earlier in the day to reach the semifinals.

The USA women's goalball team will face the Russian Paralympic Committee in their quarterfinal matchup at 6:30 a.m. Fort Wayne time today. Turnstone is the home base for both the men's and women's USA goalball teams.