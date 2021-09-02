Women's goalball team earns comeback victory

TOKYO – The USA goalball teams continued their streak of come-from-behind wins Wednesday at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. This time it was the U.S. women's team rallying from a 3-2 halftime deficit to defeat the Russian Paralympic Committee, 5-3, in a quarterfinal match at Makuhari Messe Hall C.

The victory puts the U.S. into tomorrow's semifinal against Brazil and comes a day after the USA men's goalball team advanced to the semifinals after overcoming a 4-1 second-half deficit to best Ukraine in overtime, 5-4. On Monday, the U.S. women fell behind defending gold medalist Turkey 2-0 in the final game of the preliminary round but pulled out a 4-3 victory.

“I'm speechless,” said Eliana Mason, who led the way with three goals on her 26th birthday. “I'm just so, so proud of everybody at this moment. This is what we've been training for.”

Mason scored both the U.S. goals in the first half and then put the Americans on top to stay by converting a penalty throw to break a 3-3 tie with 5:46 remaining.

“You just have to have confidence and faith and trust. We were down 3-2 at halftime and we weren't panicking,” Mason said in s news release.

Another key to the U.S. victory was a second-half defense led by Marybai Huking, who was inserted into the center position and completely neutralized RPC and their top scorer Irina Arestova,

“One thing that we've worked on this entire season, this entire extra year, has truly been the depth of our team,” Huking said. “It's about other people being able to step up, us being able to carry one another.”

Five of the six team members, including Huking, were part of the bronze-medal winning squad at the 2016 Games in Rio.

“That gives us belief in those experiences when we've had to come back from being down, of when we've played incredibly close games and being able to keep that focus lasting the entire time,” Huking said. “That's what experience gives you.”

That experience will be put to the test again today as the USA women face Brazil in the semifinal at 6:30 a.m. The game will be a rematch of the bronze-medal contest from the Rio 2016 Paralympics and also a rematch of the opening contest of these Tokyo Games, both games won by the U.S. by narrow margins – 3-2 in Rio and 6-4 in Tokyo.

Before the women's team plays, the U.S. men's team will play in their semifinal game against China starting at 12:15 a.m.