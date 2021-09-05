Steffen out, Pulisic iffy for match

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Winning home games is the key to World Cup qualifying, and the Americans go into tonight's match against visiting Canada uncertain whether star attacker Christian Pulisic will be available and knowing No. 1 goalkeeper Zack Steffen remains out.

Pulisic is regaining fitness following a positive COVID-19 test and missed Thursday night's opener.

“We've been getting him up to speed with training. We're trying to see what he can tolerate, see what type of workloads he can do, and I think that's the first step,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday.

A 22-year-old attacker who last season became the first American to play and win a Champions League final, Pulisic missed Chelsea's 2-0 win at Arsenal on Aug. 22 and a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Aug. 28. He resumed training with the U.S. on Monday.

Pulisic was to be evaluated again later Saturday to determine whether he will be on the game-day roster.

“It's about really seeing how he can come back in a safe way,” Berhalter said. “We been having conversations with him asking him about he's tolerating loads and everything. We'll see if he's ready.”

Steffen missed the El Salvador game because of back spasms and was replaced by New England's 27-year-old Matt Turner. Berhalter said Steffen, Manchester City's backup to Ederson, remains out.

Wingers Gio Reyna and Konrad de la Fuente, central midfielder Brenden Aaronson and forward Josh Sargent failed to generate offense at El Salvador, where Berhalter said metrics showed the U.S. had almost 1.6 expected goal chances. He concluded combination play and passing was “not up to the level that we expect” but attributed that in part of 12 players making their qualifying debuts.

“It's a bit of pressure on them, for sure,” Canada right back Alistair Johnston said.