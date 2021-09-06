US fails to hold lead, settles for 2nd draw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The remade U.S. soccer team quickly got itself into trouble in World Cup qualifying, wasting Brenden Aaronson's second-half goal when Cyle Larin scored to lift Canada into a 1-1 draw Sunday night.

U.S. star Christian Pulisic returned after missing Thursday's opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador while regaining fitness following a positive COVID-19 test. Pulisic was dynamic and injected some creativity the Americans lacked on the road, contributing to the buildup leading to Aaronson's goal in the 55th minute.

But defenders DeAndre Yedlin and John Brooks were at fault for Larin's goal in the 62nd, and the U.S. emerged from its opening two matches of the 14-game qualifying tournament with just two points heading into Wednesday's game at Honduras.

Miles Robinson came closest to a winner, heading Pulisic's corner kick over the crossbar in injury time. An overwhelming pro-American crowd of 43,023 at Nissan Stadium booed loudly at the final whistle.

Mexico (2-0) leads the North and Central American region with six points, followed by Panama (1-0-1) with four, and Canada (0-0-2) is third with two points, ahead of the U.S. on total goals, with El Salvador and Honduras further back. Costa Rica (0-1-1) and Jamaica (0-2) trail.

The top three nations qualify for next year's tournament in Qatar, and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff.

Although Pulisic returned, the 10th-ranked U.S. was missing Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna. McKennie violated team COVID-19 protocols, an issue that also caused Juventus to drop the 23-year-old midfielder for the Derby della Mole against Torino last April. Reyna strained his right hamstring and also will miss Wednesday's game.

No. 1 goalkeeper Zack Steffen missed his second straight match, this time after testing positive for COVID-19 after being sidelined for the opener by back spasms. He also will miss the Honduras trip.

Antonee Robinson crossed in front, and Aaronson poked the ball past goalkeeper Milan Borjan for the 20-year-old's fourth international goal.

But sloppy defense led to Larin's 20th international goal, his ninth of this qualifying cycle.