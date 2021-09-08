Americans look to respond in Honduras

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras – Two starters are injured, another tested positive for COVID-19 and a fourth was sent home as punishment. The star is regaining fitness after a bout with coronavirus.

Less than a week into World Cup qualifying, much has gone wrong for the United States, which is back at another challenging Central American stadium. The Americans play Honduras tonight with intense pressure, key absences and a messy discipline issue following disappointing draws against El Salvador and Canada.

“If I'm a fan, I'm not happy with two points after two games, I'm not,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Tuesday at the team's hotel. “And I can understand frustration. That's completely normal. But you have to look at the big picture. This is a marathon. It's not a sprint. You don't qualify in one window. There's a five separate windows that you get a chance to qualify for.”

Mexico (2-0) leads the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region with six points going into its game at second-place Panama (1-0-1), which has four. Canada (0-0-1) is third on total goals over Honduras and the U.S., with El Salvador farther back, Costa Rica (0-1-1) and Jamaica (0-2) lag.

“I think the group is ready to respond,” star attacker Christian Pulisic said. “We know that we're a good enough team to go into tomorrow and to get three points.”

This isn't a must-win, not following the round's expansion from 10 matches to 14 due to the pandemic. But a fail to come away from Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano with three points would make the Oct. 7 match against Jamaica at Austin, Texas, close to essential.

“We know that we could have done better in both our games,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “Our mentality has been shaped over the years about response and how we respond to adversity.”

The U.S. entered qualifying ranked 10th, its highest since 2006 following titles in the CONCACAF Nations League and CONCACAF Gold Cup. With Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna and Sergiño Dest, they headed into qualifying with what appeared to be their most-talented roster.

But Pulisic missed Thursday's opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador while getting back to fitness following COVID, Reyna strained a hamstring in that game and Dest sprained an ankle in Sunday's 1-1 tie against Canada in Nashville, Tennessee. Pulisic returned for that game but McKennie was dropped for violating team COVID-19 protocols, then was sent back to his Italian club Juventus by Berhalter on Monday.

And No. 1 goalkeeper Zack Steffen is missing all three qualifiers with back spasms followed by a positive COVID test.