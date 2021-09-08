Canadian teen's belief leads to berth in semis

NEW YORK – When Leylah Fernandez wins a pivotal point at the U.S. Open – and she's won enough of them to become the tournament's youngest semifinalist since Maria Sharapova in 2005 – the teenager with the exciting game and enthusiasm to match raises her right fist or windmills her arms, firing up herself and the crowd.

What often happens next, after good points or bad, is just as important to the success of the unseeded Canadian left-hander with the quick reflexes: She'll turn her back to the court and her opponent, face the wall behind the baseline for a few moments, gather herself and repeat whatever that day's mantra of choice is.

During Tuesday's 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) victory against No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Fernandez focused on self-belief.

“I was only thinking of trusting myself, trusting my game. After every point, win or lose, I would always tell myself, 'Trust my game. Go for my shots. Just see where the ball goes,'” said Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday and had never been past the third round in her previous half-dozen major appearances.

It's working. And with no players from the United States left to pull for, the fans are adopting a neighbor from the North to treat as one of their own – although the 73rd-ranked Fernandez actually is based in Florida after being born in Montreal to a Filipino Canadian mother and an Ecuadorian father.

Next on this magical ride will come yet another test against a player who is ranked higher and has more experience success. On Thursday, she will play No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, a Wimbledon semifinalist in July, who defeated French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-4.

Krejcikova was the only woman in the round of eight at the U.S. Open with a Grand Slam title.

Another Canadian moved into the semifinals when 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime's opponent, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, stopped playing in the second set shortly after a visit from a trainer. Auger-Aliassime was coming off two five-set wins in a row and conceded this match while trailing 6-3, 3-1.

No. 12 seed Auger-Aliassime will play No. 2 Daniil Medvedev next. Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia, earned a spot in the final four by stopping Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.