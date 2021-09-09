18-year-old Brit continues big run

NEW YORK – When Emma Raducanu got to Flushing Meadows to try to win her way through qualifying and earn what would be a berth in her second Grand Slam tournament, she was not planning on a particularly long stay.

Look at her now, two weeks into this adventure: The 18-year-old from Britain is the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the U.S. Open semifinals. And she hasn't even dropped a set yet.

“My flights were booked at the end of qualifying,” Raducanu said with a chuckle Wednesday, “so it's a nice problem to have.”

Showing off the shots and poise of someone much more experienced, the 150th-ranked Raducanu became the second unseeded teen in two days to secure a spot in the final four, eliminating Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Obviously, she's very solid,” said Bencic, “to just kind of stay tough till the end and just play her game and kind of not let me in again.”

Not bad for someone ranked outside the top 350 in June after going about 11/2 years without a match – in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, in part because her parents wanted her to finish high school.

Raducanu has won all 16 sets she has contested through eight matches in New York – three during the qualifying rounds and another five in the main draw. Today, she will face No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece, a semifinalist at this year's French Open.

Sakkari won 22 consecutive points she served in one stretch and beat No. 4 Karolina Pliskova, a two-time major runner-up, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday night to follow up her victory over 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the previous round.

“I'm impressed,” Sakkari said with a smile during her on-court interview when she was informed of that serving streak. “I trusted my serve, but now I'm going to trust it even more.”

The other women's semifinal will be 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada against No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

In the men's quarterfinals Wednesday, Olympic champion and 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev stretched his winning streak to 16 matches with a 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4 victory over unseeded Lloyd Harris.