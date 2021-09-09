The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, September 09, 2021 1:10 am

    Berrettini takes 1st set vs Djokovic at US Open

    Associated Press

    NEW YORK – Novak Djokovic will have to come from behind for the third straight match to keep his Grand Slam hopes alive.

    Matteo Berrettini won the first set 7-5 in their U.S. Open quarterfinal, a back-and-forth set that lasted 1 hour, 17 minutes.

    Djokovic has lost the first set eight times in his 25-match winning streak in the majors, including when he beat Berrettini in the Wimbledon final for his men's record-tying 20th Grand Slam title.

    Kei Nishikori and Jenson Brooksby also took the first set from Djokovic in the previous two rounds in Flushing Meadows.

     

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story