Djokovic wins for chance at history

NEW YORK – Novak Djokovic still has his Grand Slam chance.

Pushed to a fifth set by Alexander Zverev, the top-seeded Djokovic won it 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to Sunday's U.S. Open final.

Djokovic will play No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, with a victory making him the first man to win all four major tournaments in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

He broke Zverev's serve all three times in the final set after the No. 4 seed had won the fourth to even the match.

Djokovic began the day 26-0 at major tournaments in 2021, with titles at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. Laver was seated in the President's Box at Arthur Ashe Stadium for Friday's matches.

Medvedev twice was a point from finding himself tied at a set apiece in his U.S. Open semifinal against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The No. 2-seeded Medvedev surged out of that tight spot, beat Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 and now is headed to his third Grand Slam final.

“A strange match, a little bit, in the second set, where I think everybody felt like it's going to be one-set-all, and you never know where the match is going to go,” said Medvedev, who trailed 5-2 in the second. “Managed to save the set points. He missed one volley; I made one good point. And the match turned around completely.”

Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia, was the runner-up to Djokovic at Melbourne Park in February and to Rafael Nadal at Flushing Meadows in 2019. This was Medvedev's third consecutive trip to the U.S. Open semifinals.

“I don't think I played my best today,” said Medvedev, who has only dropped one set so far through six matches over the past two weeks, “but I'm really happy to be in the final.”

The U.S. Open women's final is today, with about as unlikely a matchup as there's ever been with a Grand Slam title on the line: 18-year-old qualifier Emma Raducanu of Britain vs. 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

Raducanu is ranked 150th, is playing in only her second major tournament and is the first player to go through qualifying and make it all the way to a title match. She hasn't dropped a set yet.

Fernandez is ranked 73rd, is in her seventh Slam appearance and is coming off three-set victories over four seeded opponents in a row: No. 3 Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open in 2018 and last year; No. 16 Angelique Kerber, who won it in 2016; No. 5 Elina Svitolina and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

It is the first Grand Slam final between two teenagers since the 1999 U.S. Open, when Serena Williams, 17, won the first of her 23 major championships by defeating Martina Hingis, 18.