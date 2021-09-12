British teen makes history with victory

NEW YORK  British teenager Emma Raducanu arrived in New York last month with a ranking of 150th, just one Grand Slam appearance to her name and a flight booked to head out of town after the U.S. Opens preliminary rounds in case she failed to win her way into the main tournament.

And there she was in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, cradling the silver trophy to complete an unlikely  indeed, unprecedented  and surprisingly dominant journey from qualifier to major champion by beating Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

The future of womens tennis, and just the depth of the game right now, is so great, said the 18-year-old Raducanu, who will rise into the WTAs top 25 on Monday. I think every single player here in the womens draw definitely has a shot of winning any tournament.

The first female qualifier ever to reach a Grand Slam final, let alone win one, proved that emphatically. She captured 10 matches in a row at Flushing Meadows  three in qualifying, seven in the main draw  and is the first woman to win the U.S. Open title without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014.

This was the first major final between two teens since Williams, 17, beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 U.S. Open and the first between two unseeded women in the professional era, which began in 1968.

I hope to be back here in the finals and this time with a trophy  the right one, Fernandez said as tears welled in her eyes.

Raducanu broke to go up 4-2 in the second set, held for 5-2 and twice was a point from winning the title in the next game. But under pressure from Fernandez, she let both of those opportunities slip away by putting groundstrokes into the net.

Thats just the competitor that she is, Raducanu said about Fernandez.

Raducanu, who was born in Toronto and moved to England with her family at age 2, is the first British woman to win a Grand Slam trophy since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977. Queen Elizabeth II sent a congratulatory note, hailing the victory as a remarkable achievement at such a young age.

Fernandez, whose birthday was Monday, was asked during a pre-match interview in the hallway that leads from the locker room to the court entrance what she expected Saturdays greatest challenge to be.

Honestly, she responded, I dont know.

Fair. Neither she nor Raducanu could have truly known.

Fernandezs family  including two sisters and Mom but not Dad, who stayed home in Florida, where they moved after her early success in the juniors several years ago  was in the guest box assigned to the higher-ranked player. Thats a status Fernandez was unaccustomed to in the tournament as she beat four straight seeded women, each in three sets: defending champion Naomi Osaka and 2016 champ Angelique Kerber, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 5 Elina Svitolina.

Raducanus only previous Grand Slam tournament came at Wimbledon, where she stopped playing during the fourth round because of trouble breathing. That was July, when Raducanu was ranked outside the top 300 and an unknown.

How quickly all of that has changed.