Sky routs Mercury to go up 2-1

CHICAGO – Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half, and Chicago used a dominant defensive effort to reach a record rout of the Phoenix Mercury 86-50 on Friday night, moving the Sky one victory away from the franchise's first WNBA title.

Chicago will look to close out the best of five series Sunday.

The Sky dominated on both ends, holding Brittney Griner to just four first half points on 1 of 8 shooting after she scored 29 in the Mercury's overtime win on Wednesday. Chicago also took Diana Taurasi out of the game, holding to her five points on 1 of 10 shooting.

Griner finished with 16 points.

Chicago led 46-24 at halftime. The 22-point halftime lead matched the biggest ever in the WNBA Finals, equaling the mark held by Phoenix, which the Mercury did in 2014 in Game 1 against Chicago.