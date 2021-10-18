Parker helps hometown Sky win WNBA

CHICAGO – Candace Parker returned home to bring Chicago a championship. She did just that leading the Sky to the franchise's first WNBA title.

Allie Quigley scored 26 points, Parker added 16 points, 13 rebounds and five assists and Chicago beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 on Sunday in Game 4.

“We were down nine, down 11 and we stayed with it,” Parker said. “So proud of this group. Sloot doing what she does all year. Allie is amazing.”

Courtney Vandersloot added 10 points and 15 assists for the Sky, which won the series 3-1, rallying from a 72-65 deficit with 4:42 left. Chicago scored nine straight points to take a two-point lead on Stefanie Dolson's layup. She then added another basket to make it 76-72 with 45.8 seconds left.

The Mercury's Diana Taurasi was fouled on the next possession shooting a 3-pointer and made the first two free throws but missed the third.

Vandersloot then scored in the lane to seal the victory. As the final buzzer sounded, Parker sprinted to the corner of the court and hugged her family with tears in her eyes.

“Their defense went to another level trapping (Brittney Griner),” Phoenix coach Sandy Brondello said. “We got some good looks, layups. we missed them and they made them. Allie really changed the momentum of the game there.”

Quigley got the decisive run started, and Parker tied the game with a 3-pointer before Dolson's baskets.

It was a full-circle moment for Parker, who triumphantly returned home to Chicago this season after spending 13 years with Los Angeles. She had been called the Sky's missing piece throughout the playoffs, a label she proved accurate many times during Chicago's stunning run, winning the title as a six-seed.

“It feels amazing. My high school coach is here,” Parker said. “I know Pat's (Summitt) watching. Got the whole city here. We got the whole city here. We are champions for life now.”

Griner finished with 28 points.