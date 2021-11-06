Corniche never trails, wins Juvenile

DEL MAR, Calif.  Corniche won the $2 million Breeders Cup Juvenile by 13/4 lengths at Del Mar on Friday, stamping the colt as the early favorite for next years Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Sent off as the 7-5 favorite, Corniche sprinted to the lead out of the starting gate and stayed there under Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith. The 2-year-old bay colt ran 11/16 miles in 1:42.50.

Corniche paid $4.80 to win. Pappacap was second and Giant Game was another 11/2 lengths back in third. Jack Christopher, the early 9-5 favorite, was scratched because of a left shin issue.

Trainer Christophe Clement snapped an 0-for-41 slump in the Breeders Cup when 9-2 shot Pizza Bianca went from last to first in the $1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf.

Owned and bred by celebrity chef Bobby Flay, Pizza Bianca ran a mile in 1:36.08 and paid $21.80 to win.

Racing resumes today with nine Cup races, topped by the $6 million Classic.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. and trainer Wesley Ward continued their dominance of the Juvenile Turf Sprint as Twilight Gleaming led every step in the opening Cup race of the day.

Ortiz and Ward teamed for their third straight victory in the $1 million race. It was the 12th Cup win for Ortiz and fifth for Ward.

Echo Zulu became the early favorite for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks with a dominant win in the $2 million Juvenile Fillies. Echo Zulu took charge out of the starting gate and was never threatened. She rolled to a 51/4-length victory over Jujus Map. She ran 11/16 miles in 1:42.24 and $3.60 to win as the 4-5 favorite.

Joel Rosario, aboard for the first time, knew the filly was on her way to a dazzling performance when he saw her ears flick during the race.

Shes super fast and she does everything so easy, he said. With the ears going back and forth, it looked like she was liking what she was doing.