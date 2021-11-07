Knicks Go wins $6 million Classic

DEL MAR, Calif.  Knicks Go set the early pace and kicked away to a 23/4-length victory in the $6 million Breeders Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar.

Ridden by Joel Rosario, 5-year-old Knicks Go squared off against a trio of top 3-year-olds  controversial Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality and hometown hero Hot Rod Charlie.

Sent off at 3-1 odds, Knicks Go paid $8.40 to win for trainer Brad Cox. He also saddled 9-5 favorite Essential Quality, who finished third.

Medina Spirit finished second for embattled trainer Bob Baffert. The colt failed a post-race drug test after the Derby, and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has yet to make a final ruling based on its investigation.

Hot Rod Charlie was fourth. Fans chanted Lets go Chuck! before the race.

The Classic field was reduced to eight when Express Train was scratched in the morning with swelling in his right hock, similar to an ankle.

In other races:

 Japan snapped an 0-for-13 skid in the Breeders Cup, with a stunning 45-1 upset in the $2 million Distaff and a victory in the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf.

Marche Lorraine edged Dunbar Road by a nose after a photo finish in the Distaff. The 5-year-old mare ran 11/8 miles in 1:47.67 and paid $101.80 to win under Irish jockey Oisín Murphy.

Yoshito Yahagi trained both of Japans champions. Loves Only You won the Filly & Mare Turf by a half-length under Yuga Kawada. She covered 13/8 miles in 2:13.87 and paid $10.60 to win.

 Britain-bred Yibir won the $4 million Turf by a half-length, giving trainer Charlie Appleby, jockey William Buick and owner Godolphin Stables their third win of the weekend. Yibir ran 11/2 miles in 2:25.90 and paid $19 to win at 8-1 odds. The trio earlier teamed to win the $2 million Mile with 2-1 favorite Space Blues and the $1 million Juvenile Turf on Friday with Modern Games.

 In the Mile, Ireland-bred Space Blues won by a half-length. He ran the distance on the turf in 1:34.01 and paid $6.20 to win as the 2-1 favorite in his last race before retiring

 Aloha West scored an upset in winning the $2 million Sprint by a nose. Trained by Wayne Catalano, Aloha West ran six furlongs in 1:08.49 and paid $24.60 to win. Jackies Warrior, the 1-2 favorite, was sixth.

 Ce Ce won the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint by 21/2 lengths in an upset. The 6-1 shot paid $14.40 to win. Victor Espinoza, who is 49, rode the winner. She ran seven furlongs in 1:21.

 Life Is Good cruised to a 53/4-length victory in the $1 million Dirt Mile, giving jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. his third Cup victory of the weekend. The 3-year-old colt ran the distance in 1:34.12 and paid $3.40 to win as the 3-5 favorite.

 Golden Pal rocketed to the front in the $1 million Turf Sprint and won by 11/4 lengths under Irad Ortiz Jr. The 5-2 favorite ran 11/4 miles in 54.75 seconds and paid $7 to win.

 Jockey E.T. Baird was fined $5,000 by the Del Mar stewards for violating Californias whip rules in the Juvenile Turf Sprint on Friday.