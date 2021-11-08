Kenyans sweep New York City Marathon

NEW YORK – New York sought a comeback story for its 50th marathon, and Albert Korir delivered.

And for a city whose sports fans don't accept second best, Peres Jepchirchir came through with a memorable first.

Korir and Jepchirchir made it a Kenyan sweep at Sunday's New York City Marathon, with Korir winning the men's race two years after finishing second and Jepchirchir becoming the only woman to take a marathon major in the fall after earning an Olympic gold medal.

“It was fantastic,” Korir said.

Shalane Flanagan, the 2017 champion, ran her sixth marathon major in six weeks – a first made possible because the Boston, London and Tokyo marathons were pushed from spring to fall by the pandemic. The 40-year-old American is calling her journey Project Eclipse because of how rare the opportunity was.

“I thought the fans were a whole other level today,” she said. “The enthusiasm was so infectious. I felt like everyone had this deep sense of gratitude.”

Former Notre Dame runner Molly Seidel finished fourth in her first race since taking bronze at the Tokyo Games.

She revealed Sunday that she broke two ribs about a month ago. She finished in 2 hours, 24 minutes and 42 seconds, the fastest time ever by a U.S. woman in New York.

“Every build up has challenges,” Seidel said. “This was an interesting one.”

Seidel said she was motivated to run New York because it would be the first time her family could see her race since the 2020 Olympic trials – international travelers were banned from attending the Tokyo Olympics.