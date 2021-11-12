Americans hope for pro-US crowd in qualifier

CINCINNATI – In choosing new TQL Stadium for tonight's World Cup qualifier against Mexico, the U.S. Soccer Federation selected a city with a 3% Hispanic population in a state that ranks 42nd among the 50 in that demographic.

“When you're talking about a World Cup qualifier, it's really important to have a pro-U.S. crowd, and whether that's Latinos in the stands or not, we want a pro-U.S. crowd,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “And it's not always easy to ensure it. I think we learned from mistakes in the past.”

Berhalter, a U.S. defender from 1994-2006, recalled playing against Honduras and Guatemala at Washington's RFK Stadium when the visitors had majority support. In 2017, partisans were mixed for the U.S. and Costa Rica at a World Cup qualifier won by the Ticos 2-0 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, contributing to the Americans' failure to reach the 2018 World Cup.

Ninth-ranked Mexico leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 14 points and the No. 13 U.S. is second with 11 points heading into tonight's game, which marks the halfway point of qualifying.

Used to frenetic fans at their club matches in Europe and the U.S., American players appreciate fervid backing.

“The fan bases help us so much. They give us sometimes that extra motivation, that extra push that we need in the toughest part of the game,” said midfielder Tyler Adams. “Relying on the crowd for energy sometimes is something that you need.”

Columbus' old Crew Stadium was the site of the previous five U.S.-Mexico qualifiers from 2001 and 2017. The first four were the string of “Dos a Cero” U.S. wins followed by a 2-1 defeat in November 2015.

“For us, it's just about understanding what competition we're in and trying to get a crowd that's going to push us and get behind us and really helps this team be successful,” Berhalter said.

The U.S. has played Mexico twice this year, winning 3-2 in the CONCACAF Nations League final at Denver in June on Christian Pulisic's 114th-minute penalty kick. With a roster of mostly backups, the Americans defeated El Tri 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup at Las Vegas on Aug. 1 behind Miles Robinson's 117th minute goal.

Pulisic will not start. Berhalter said Thursday he envisions the 23-year-old Chelsea winger entering the game off the bench.

Pulisic sprained his left ankle during the Americans' World Cup qualifier at Honduras on Sept. 8 and didn't play again until Nov. 2, when he came on for the final 17 minutes of Chelsea's Champions League match at Malmö. He saw action for the final six minutes of Chelsea's Premier League game at Burnley on Saturday.