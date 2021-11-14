US uses mirror comment as motivator, wins

CINCINNATI  As much as American men soccer players want wins, they crave respect.

During a climb from soccer obscurity that began four decades ago, the U.S. has achieved milestone after milestone but carries its poor pedigree like a millstone as it tries to force its way into the worlds elite.

Jubilant fans chanted Dos a Cero! and American players raised their arms in triumph over and over after Friday nights 2-0 win over Mexico in a World Cup qualifier.

The U.S. beat El Tri three times in a calendar year for the first time since the rivalry began in 1937 and outshot them 18-8.

And the Americans did it three days after Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa told the TUDN Network: Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself.

Like on a high school team  much of the U.S. player pool is not far removed from SAT years  the perceived disparagement became a rallying cry. When Christian Pulisic headed in the first goal in the 74th minute, he ran toward the stands, pulled up his jersey and revealed a message scrawled on his undershirt: Man in the mirror.

Tim Weah said he and defender DeAndre Yedlin asked the equipment managers to create Pulisics shirt just to send a message.

Before the game, Mexico was talking a lot of smack, Weah said. To shut them up, we have to continue to win games, continue to beat them. Thats the only way were going to earn their respect and get the worlds respect.