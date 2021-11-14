Sunday, November 14, 2021 1:00 am
US uses mirror comment as motivator, wins
RONALD BLUM | Associated Press
CINCINNATI As much as American men soccer players want wins, they crave respect.
During a climb from soccer obscurity that began four decades ago, the U.S. has achieved milestone after milestone but carries its poor pedigree like a millstone as it tries to force its way into the worlds elite.
Jubilant fans chanted Dos a Cero! and American players raised their arms in triumph over and over after Friday nights 2-0 win over Mexico in a World Cup qualifier.
The U.S. beat El Tri three times in a calendar year for the first time since the rivalry began in 1937 and outshot them 18-8.
And the Americans did it three days after Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa told the TUDN Network: Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself.
Like on a high school team much of the U.S. player pool is not far removed from SAT years the perceived disparagement became a rallying cry. When Christian Pulisic headed in the first goal in the 74th minute, he ran toward the stands, pulled up his jersey and revealed a message scrawled on his undershirt: Man in the mirror.
Tim Weah said he and defender DeAndre Yedlin asked the equipment managers to create Pulisics shirt just to send a message.
Before the game, Mexico was talking a lot of smack, Weah said. To shut them up, we have to continue to win games, continue to beat them. Thats the only way were going to earn their respect and get the worlds respect.
