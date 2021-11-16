After keeper switch, US unbeaten

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Zack Steffen is in quite an unusual position: The No. 2 goalkeeper with Manchester City is No. 1 with the United States.

New England's Matt Turner started the first five U.S. qualifiers, and Steffen took over for the 2-1 win over Costa Rica last month. Steffen made a pair of key saves in Friday's 2-0 victory over Mexico and will start tonight when the Americans open the second half of World Cup qualifying at Jamaica.

“It was a difficult decision,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said Monday. “It wasn't something that was easy based on how we thought Matt was playing.”

Although the U.S. beat Jamaica 2-0 on Oct. 7, the 59th-ranked Reggae Boyz have been boosted by the return of West Ham striker Michail Antonio and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey.

The No. 13 Americans will be missing midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Miles Robinson, serving one-game suspensions for yellow-card accumulation.

Berhalter prefers Steffen for his role in possession.

“We were looking at the games and how they were unfolding and were saying there's a number of possessions that we can be keeping in these games that we're not,” Berhalter said. “We think Zack is stronger with his feet, and we made that decision based on that.”

The U.S. leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 14 points in Cup qualifying, ahead of Mexico on goal difference, followed by Canada (13), Panama (11), Costa Rica, Jamaica and El Salvador (six each) and Honduras (three). The top three nations qualify, and fourth place advances to a playoff.

Berhalter said whether Christian Pulisic will start tonight is a “judgment call.”

Steffen's September was disrupted by back spasms followed by a positive COVID-19 test. He returned for the Oct. 13 match against Costa Rica. Steffen's headed clearance led to Keysher Fuller's goal 60 seconds in, but the U.S. rallied for a 2-1 win.

Then against Mexico, Steffen dived to make saves on Edson Álvarez in the 11th minute and Hirving Lozano in the 19th, keeping the U.S. even on a night Pulisic and McKennie scored late.