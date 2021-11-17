US ties in World Cup qualifier

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Americans started the second half of World Cup qualifying with a bumpy 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Tuesday night. Tim Weah's 11th-minute goal on an angled 6-yard shot off his weaker left foot was offset by Michail Antonio's spectacular 34-yard strike in the 22nd.

“We're still in a good position,” U.S. captain Tyler Adams said. “It's going to be super-important we continue to win our home games, get points on the road when we can.”

The U.S. has 15 points going into its final six qualifiers – three home games plus road matches at Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica. The top three nations qualify from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

“Any time you can get a point away from home is a good thing in CONCACAF qualifying,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “For the guys to have their heads down because we wanted more is completely natural.”

U.S. passing was not as crisp on the rough field at Independence Park. The central midfield of Adams, Yunus Musah and Gianluca Busio – subbing for suspended Weston McKennie – had 164 touches, down from 224 for the midfield trio in Friday's 2-0 win over Mexico at the sparkling new stadium in Cincinnati, according to STATS Perform.

“It wasn't really much of a soccer match,” U.S. goalkeeper Zack Steffen said. “It was more just physicality and who could run longer and just continue to fight.”

Weah scored his second international goal after exchanging passes with Ricardo Pepi. Weah continued his run, muscled past Bobby Decordova-Reid and from an extremely tight angle slotted past goalkeeper Andre Blake, off the far post and in.

“My natural instinct is to cut in and shoot and hit it with my right foot,” Weah said. “I got the ball on my left foot and I just knew I had to take my opportunity.”

With Jamaica playing on the 24th anniversary of clinching its only World Cup appearance, Antonio scored the longest-distance goal in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying.

He won the ball in midfield, took several touches and cut inside of Adams, then curled the ball with a loud thwack past the outstretched left arm of Steffen and just under the crossbar for his second international goal. Of Antonio's 54 goals for club and country, this was the first from outside the penalty area.

“Without hesitating, he just ripped one,” Adams said. “That was one of the top ones, for sure.”

Steffen said: “I don't think I had really had much of a chance.”