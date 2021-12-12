NYCFC celebrates 1st MLS Cup victory

PORTLAND. Ore. – Alex Callens converted his penalty kick and New York City FC won its first MLS Cup title in a shootout after a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Golden Boot winner Valentin “Taty” Castellanos scored in the opening half and it appeared that NYCFC was on its way to the title in regulation when Portland's Felipe Mora scored in stoppage time.

After the teams went scoreless in extra time, Callen's penalty sealed NYCFC's 4-2 shootout victory. Goalkeeper Sean Johnson saved attempts from Mora and Diego Valeri.

Johnson was named the MLS Cup MVP.

“What a ride, this journey was crazy this year. So many up so many downs,” Johnson said. “We talked amongst ourselves before the game and just said we have a massive opportunity to make it all worth it. And this is what we live for, these moments. To be to be the MVP of the finals, I mean it means the world, but it means so much more to lift the cup for this for this club.”

NYCFC celebrated after Callens converted, while Valeri lay in the center of the field in disbelief. A group of New York players broke off from the party to salute their fans.

New York stayed on the field long after the victory. Coach Ronny Delia stripped down to his underwear and lifted the trophy, as the players drank champagne.