Younger brother picks up mantleto be a leader with Globetrotters

For Chandler “Bulldog” Mack, playing for the Harlem Globetrotters is the family business.

Mack's older brother, Chris Richardson, played for the Globetrotters when Mack was growing up and Mack has played for the traveling basketball experience the last seven years.

“People always ask me, 'Who's better, you or your brother' and I always say, 'Oh, I'm better,'” Mack said, laughing. “I've got more tools in my toolbox, I can do more, I'm just better.”

Mack and the Globetrotters will be in Fort Wayne at Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 29 on their “Spread Game Tour.”

Richardson was 12 years older than Mack and had a significant influence on his younger brother's basketball ambitions. Mack, who tagged along with Richardson as often as possible, learned to love the game at an early age from watching his older brother play in middle school and high school.

Richardson died during Mack's junior year of high school, which the younger brother admits was extremely difficult. Six years later, after Mack had finished playing college basketball at Freed Hardeman University in Tennessee, one of Richardson's former Globetrotters teammates offered him an opportunity to try out for the team.

The chance to follow in his brother's footsteps means everything to Mack.

“It's more than just basketball for me,” said Mack, a 6-foot-7 forward who was a high school basketball star in Huntsville, Alabama. “When I put the jersey on, it's not just, 'OK, I'm putting the jersey on.' There is a legacy that started (with Richardson) and I'm literally here just carrying the mantle, trying to make sure whenever I do leave it, my son or my nephew, maybe they'll follow in line whenever their time comes. They'll know, your uncle and your dad (played), you've got some pretty big shoes to fill.

“That's my main thing is to push his legacy and what he set for me and make sure it'll never be forgotten.”

Mack, 29, who earned his nickname because of his toughness in childhood scuffles with another older brother, is one of the Globetrotters' more senior members. He has played several times at Memorial Coliseum and considers it one of his favorite places to perform when the Globetrotters are on tour.

In the past, the show has often come through the Summit City on the first Sunday in February, usually the same day as the Super Bowl.

“It's just a basketball town,” Mack said of Fort Wayne. “Everyone always comes out, even on Super Bowl Sunday, when they're supposed to be getting ready for the party, we still always have a great crowd. ... It's always a great time.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Globetrotters spent time refreshing and updating their show. Mack played coy about specific aspects of the enhanced experience, but he promised new uniforms, a new feel of the game, crazier passes, more trick shots and a team that is continuing to push itself as far as the game can go.

“We've been around 95 years and we're trying to set up the next 95 years,” he said.

