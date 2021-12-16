Leagues see boosters, daily testing as key to slow virus

With dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the NFL, NBA, and NHL, all three leagues are taking steps to mitigate the spread of the virus and save their seasons.

The NFL is planning “significant changes” to its COVID-19 protocols amid the worst three-day stretch for the league during the pandemic, a person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details haven't been finalized, said the league and the NFL Players Association are discussing three main areas: testing protocols; return to play guidelines to allow asymptomatic players who've tested positive to return sooner; and encouraging booster shots.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are in the process of enhancing their health and safety protocols in response to rising coronavirus numbers around the league, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

Among the biggest changes: The league and the union are working to finalize a plan to return to daily testing for players and coaches, at least in the short term, the person said.

And with the number of coronavirus cases and game postponements climbing, the NHL is reintroducing enhanced COVID-19 protocols that include daily testing and restrictions in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and staff.

The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through at least Jan. 7, a person with direct knowledge of discussions between the NHL and NHL Players' Association told The Associated Press.

The person said the NHL had little choice but to increase its protocols to ensure a full, 82-game season while still taking an extended Olympic break in February.

“The virus is changing, and we have to react accordingly,” the person said.

The move came within hours of an ominous step: Ontario health officials unveiled rules that will reduce capacity at the home arenas of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA's Toronto Raptors plus the Ottawa Senators to 50% starting Saturday.

The NFL said the number of positive cases Monday and Tuesday ended up at 88, but with players coming and going on the list, about 100 is more accurate. It's the worst three-day stretch for the NFL during the pandemic.

Still, Commissioner Roger Goodell said there were no plans to cancel or postpone Cleveland's home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. The Browns have 18 players, including half their 22 starters, on the COVID-19 reserve list.

“Listen, we've raised this the last two years: It's a challenge,” Goodell said. “I think the things that made us successful was keeping safety first. Second, being willing to adapt at all times. It's clear even in the last couple of weeks that the changes are pretty significant and different than they were before, and I think it calls to modifications to our protocols in general, and we're working with the players association on that.”

NFL chief medical office Dr. Allen Sills said about two-thirds of the positive tests came from people with no symptoms.

NFLPA President J.C. Tretter made another plea for daily testing amid the COVID-19 surge, but Sills said testing wasn't the best way to address the league's larger concern of spreading the virus.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

• Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 after he attended an event at a Boys & Girls Club, now has tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to Mayfield, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, two other coaches, and 18 players – 11 of them starters or regulars – are on the COVID-19 list.

• Washington placed seven new players on its growing COVID-19 list, including backup quarterback Kyle Allen, defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis and receiver Cam Sims. The other additions: TE Sammis Reyes, OL Cornelius Lucas, S Darrick Forrest, LB Milo Eifler. They increase the team's total COVID-19-affected group to 18 players, including starting cornerback Kendall Fuller and defensive tackle Jon Allen.

• In addition to wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was diagnosed on Monday, the Giants had two positives Wednesday with WR John Ross and LB Oshane Ximines.

• The Chicago Bears added rookie right tackle Larry Borom to the COVID-19 list, giving them six players on it.

Fully vaccinated NBA players have not needed daily testing this season. The league and the union were already prepared to start daily testing Friday for those who have yet to receive booster shots, and now may simply widen those plans.

The league has said about 97% of players are vaccinated, and just over 60% of those are boosted. But there were 33 players known to be in the league's health and safety protocols as of Wednesday evening, along with two head coaches – Indiana's Rick Carlisle and Sacramento interim coach Alvin Gentry – and a number of other staffers.

Among the big-name players currently sidelined: Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn's James Harden. The league postponed two games this week involving the Chicago Bulls, who have a league-high 10 players currently in protocols.

Daily testing will also return for NHL players and coaches as players and staff from three more teams were added to the league's COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday.

That included 17 members of the Calgary Flames, who also had a fourth game postponed (Saturday's home matchup against Columbus). Coach Darryl Sutter and two assistants were on the list along with players including Rasmus Andersson, Johnny Gaudreau and others, raising the number of Calgary players in the protocol to 16.

Four teams – Calgary, Carolina, Ottawa and the New York Islanders – have had outbreaks force game postponements, a total of 10 in all. But alongside that is a growing number of affected players, who under typical COVID-19 guidance would be tested at least every 72 hours if vaccinated.

More than 140 NHL players have been on the protocol list this season – including more than two dozen in the last two days – in a league that has proudly noted all but one of its approximately 700 players are considered fully vaccinated even if booster shots are not mandated.

In Boston, Patrice Bergeron became the third Bruins player in two days to enter the protocol, following leading scorer Brad Marchand and fellow forward Craig Smith. Coach Bruce Cassidy, who tested positive Nov. 30, just rejoined the team on Monday.

In Nashville, the Predators said coach John Hynes, two assistants and six players, including Mikael Granlund and Ryan Johansen, were in COVID-19 protocol. The news came one day before the Predators were scheduled to play host to Colorado.