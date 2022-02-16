City native helps US finish 1-2 in ski slopestyle

BEIJING – Freestyler skier Alex Hall led a 1-2 American finish in the men's Olympic slopestyle competition with a trick on his first run where he completely stopped his rotation mid-air and went the other direction.

Hall's opening run earned a score of 90.01 and it stood up throughout the competition. His teammate Nick Goepper, who was born in Fort Wayne, turned in a creative run on his second pass to earn silver. Jesper Tjader of Sweden took home bronze.

The Americans have now earned six of nine Olympic medals since the event made its debut in 2014. Goepper has three of them, including silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and bronze from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Valieva leads after short program

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, the heavily favored 15-year-old dynamo at the center of the latest Olympic doping scandal, overcame an early mistake to lead after the women's short program at the Beijing Games on Tuesday night.

Performing in the final group, and with a substantial cloud hanging over her, Valieva nearly fell on her opening triple axel before shakily surviving the rest of her program. She earned 82.16 points, more than eight points off her own world record, but more than enough to top teammates Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova.

Shcherbakova, the reigning world champion, was second with 80.60 points after a clean program. Japan's Kaori Sakamoto was third with 79.89 points. Trusova, who fell on her opening triple axel, was fourth with 74.60 points.

The free skate is Thursday.

For the last week, Valieva's positive drug test from an event in December put the very possibility in question.

Shiffrin finishes 18th in downhill

Mikaela Shiffrin is 0 for 4 at the Beijing Olympics after finishing 18th in the downhill. It was hardly unexpected considering it was the first time she's competed in that event in her Olympic career and her struggles in earlier races.

Shiffrin is planning to enter two more races: the Alpine combined on Thursday – she won a silver in that at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics – and the team event on Saturday. She owns two gold medals from past Olympics; no American Alpine skier ever has won three in a career.

Corinne Suter of Switzerland won the downhill gold and defending champion Sofia Goggia of Italy had an inspiring performance to take the silver less than a month after a bad crash and serious leg injury. Nadia Delago of Italy took the bronze.

Su joins Gu

Teenager Su Yiming went spinning through the air in front of the cooling towers and smokestacks of an old steel mill to win China's first Olympic snowboarding gold medal and elevate his celebrity status.

Su had such a big lead after two rounds that other competitors played it safe, just trying to earn a podium spot. He took the silver in slopestyle and would have had gold if judges had noticed Max Parrot missing a grab on his first jump. Parrot took bronze Tuesday.

It was China's second gold medal at Big Air Shougang following Eileen Gu's win in freestyle skiing.

Su, a 17-year-old aspiring actor who had a part in the 2014 action film “The Taking of Tiger Mountain,” led by 17.5 points entering the final round. He started the competition with consecutive 1800s – five spins – first completing the trick going forward, then backward.

Su went off casually on his last jump and then held his hands to his head during an ovation from the crowd.

Silver for Gu

Eileen Gu won't win three gold medals at the Beijing Games, but she can still become the first extreme sports athlete to win three medals at an Olympics.

The 18-year-old American-born freestyler who is competing for her mother's home country of China narrowly missed out on the gold medal in slopestyle.

She finished .33 points behind Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland. Gremaud took the bronze in the big air event won by Gu.

Gremaud was the first to go in the second round and posted the score to beat.

Gu vaulted from the back of the pack but couldn't quite overtake Gremaud.

US wins second speedskating medal

The United States won its second speedskating medal of the Beijing Olympics when it took the bronze in team pursuit. With 36-year-old Joey Mantia leading three American skaters through all eight laps, the U.S. denied Sven Kramer of the Netherlands his 10th career medal.