More gold for Germany; American makes history

BEIJING – Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka added to Germany's record haul of Olympic medals.

Elana Meyers Taylor extended her medal record, too.

The German sliding domination of the Beijing Games continued Saturday, with Nolte driving to gold and Jamanka winning the silver in the women's bobsled competition – and Meyers Taylor, in possibly her last race, grabbed the bronze for the fifth medal of her Olympic career.

That's more than any Black athlete in Winter Olympic history, the most by any women's bobsledder at the Olympics and two more than any other Olympic bobsledder, male or female, has won for the United States.

“That is overwhelming,” Meyers Taylor said. “It's so crazy to hear that stat and know that I'm part of a legacy that's bigger than me.”

Nolte and Deborah Levi won with ease, finishing four runs in 4 minutes, 3.96 seconds. Jamanka, the 2018 Olympic champion, and Alexandra Burghardt were second in 4:04.73. Meyers Taylor and Olympic rookie Sylvia Hoffman were third in 4:05.48.

“I can't believe it,” Nolte said. “It's what we've wanted all along. This was our dream. Winning Olympic gold was our dream.”

Gold was Meyers Taylor's dream, too.

But a fifth medal – clearly, she wasn't disappointed whatsoever.

Meyers Taylor smacked the top of her sled in celebration as she crossed the line knowing that the medal was clinched, hopped out and gave Hoffman a hug before throwing her fists into the air.

Meyers Taylor's totals, including her Olympic debut as a push athlete: three silvers, two bronzes. The Beijing medals were a silver behind Humphries in monobob, and now this bronze.

The U.S. team of monobob gold medalist Kaillie Humphries – battling a right leg injury that adversely impacted her start times – and Olympic rookie Kaysha Love fell to seventh in 4:07.04.

“It hurts, I won't lie,” Humphries said. “I gave every ounce of everything I had to the last two days and it wasn't there. I'm proud of the work that we put in and what we put into it. It sucks and it's infuriating to know that it wasn't good enough, but at the end of the day, that's racing. We can't be fearful of not being the best. Both Kaysha and I had giant targets on our back coming in and I'm so proud of what we did together.”

Panel denies US skaters' appeal

Arbitrators have rejected a last-ditch request by American figure skaters to have their silver medals awarded before the end of the Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said that it dismissed the appeal by the nine skaters, who finished second in the team event marred by a doping positive from 15-year-old Russian Kamila Valieva.

In an earlier decision, CAS had allowed Valieva to compete in the women's event after her doping positive went public following the Russians' victory in the team event. The International Olympic Committee responded by saying that no medals would be awarded in any event in which Valieva finished in the top three.

Losing the case means the U.S. skaters will receive their medals months, maybe even years, from now, after Valieva's case winds its way through hearings and appeals. She led the Russians to a convincing victory in the team event. If that result is overturned, the U.S. would get gold medals.

A Beijing break

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China captured the gold medal that eluded them by a razor-thin margin four years ago, this time winning the pairs figure skating program by nearly as narrow an edge at the Beijing Games.

The two-time world champions scored a world-record 239.88 points to edge Russian pair Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov.

US 4th in mixed team event

Mikaela Shiffrin and the American mixed ski team missed out on a medal by 0.42 seconds, losing in the bronze matchup today in the final Alpine ski event.

The top-ranked Austrians won gold in the Winter Games' second iteration of the mixed team parallel event, holding off Germany in the final.

The U.S. primarily used Shiffrin on the slower of the parallel courses, and she lost three of her four heats, including in the bronze matchup against Norway. Shiffrin, a two-time gold medalist, went 0 for 5 in her bid for an individual medal in Beijing.