Renya excited to play 1st match in Mexico

MEXICO CITY – A day before his only match at Estadio Azteca, Claudio Reyna assessed the rise of U.S. soccer and the competition the Americans had created in their intense rivalry with Mexico.

“I think it's a bit insulting to them because soccer is the one and only sport in this country,” the U.S. captain said in 2005.

His son Gio has a chance to play at Azteca for the first time tonight, when the U.S. faces El Tri in the start of the last trio of World Cup qualifiers.

Claudio's last national team appearance was a 2006 World Cup loss to Ghana, so Gio never saw his dad play for the Stars & Stripes.

“My dad retired from the national team when I was only 3 or 4,” 19-year-old Gio said Tuesday in Houston, where the Americans were training. “But he's told me about it. I understand I've heard it from some guys. I've obviously watched many games in Azteca.”

Canada leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 25 points, and the U.S. is second with 21, ahead of Mexico on goal difference. Panama is fourth with 17 points, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine. Jamaica and Honduras have been eliminated.

The top three nations qualify for the 32-nation field in Qatar this November, and fourth place advances to a June playoff against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand. If the U.S. qualifies in the next week, it likely will be in pot 2 for the April 1 draw, but the playoff winner will be in pot 4, which brings an additional strong opponent and no low-ranked opposition.

“Qualifying for the World Cup is the absolute minimum,” midfielder Tyler Adams said. “We have to do that to continue to move the program forward, to give our players the best opportunity to continue to develop and get that international exposure and grow the game in the U.S.”

The U.S. failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, losing 2-1 at Trinidad and Tobago in the final qualifier and ending a streak of seven straight appearances in soccer's showcase.

A portion of the American fan base is fretting over the possibility that the U.S. may need at least a point from the final qualifier this year, at Costa Rica on Wednesday. A win Sunday against Panama at Orlando, Florida, would put the U.S. in position to clinch as long as Costa Rica doesn't sweep its last three games against Canada, El Salvador and the U.S.

Gio Reyna injured a hamstring in the opener last September and hasn't played for the national team since. Last weekend for Borussia Dortmund, he got through his first 90-minute match since last summer.

“I've built up a lot of strength over the last, two months or three months. So, yeah, I'm pretty confident in my body at the moment,” Gio said. “It was great to get 90 minutes before coming into camp. It gave me a huge boost confidence knowing that I can do it now.”