US ties Mexico, in position to get Cup berth

MEXICO CITY – Christian Pulisic pounded the ground three times just past Mexico's goal line after his point-blank shot was blocked in the 35th minute.

The United States was frustrated yet pleased with a gritty 0-0 draw Thursday night in the thin air of a half-full Estadio Azteca. The point earned pushed the Americans in place to all but clinch a World Cup berth with a victory against Panama on Sunday night at Orlando, Florida.

“We put ourselves in a position to play on Sunday and win and go to the World Cup,” Pulisic said. “But of course I'm disappointed I missed a chance, and I would have loved to have won the game.”

The U.S. maintained second place in North and Central America and the Caribbean with 22 points, three behind Canada, and ahead of Mexico on goal difference. The top three nations reach this year's World Cup in Qatar, and the No. 4 team advances to a playoff, likely against New Zealand.

With a victory Sunday, the U.S. would ensure that fourth-place Costa Rica could only pull even by winning its final two games. The U.S. has a plus-nine goal difference, the first tiebreaker, and the Ticos are plus-two following a 1-0 win over Canada. If Costa Rica fails to win at El Salvador and the U.S. beats Panama, which has 18 points after being held to a 1-1 draw by Honduras, the Americans would clinch outright.

The U.S. closes March 30 at Costa Rica, where the Americans have never won in qualifying.

“We're getting close,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Positive disappointment, that's how I would characterize it. The group is jazzed up. They're psyched.”

Berhalter played his “A” team – minus five injured regulars – after debating whether to rest top players ahead of Sunday. He will face Panama somewhat depleted.

Right back DeAndre Yedlin and winger Tim Weah both were given their second yellow cards of qualifying and must serve one-game suspensions, Yedlin in the 26th for an unnecessary sliding tackle in the midfield on Edson Álvarez and Weah in the 39th for knocking over Raúl Jiménez from behind on a throw-in. The U.S. is short at right back with Sergiño Dest injured and Reggie Cannon sidelined following a positive COVID-19 test, and Berhalter said Shaq Moore already had flown from Spain's Tenerife to join the U.S. group in Orlando.

Zack Steffen got the start over Ethan Hovath and came away with his second shutout against Mexico in qualifying, helping the U.S. extend its unbeaten streak over El Tri to four game.