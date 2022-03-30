Debacle of '18 remains on US players' minds

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – America's harrowing memory of the loss in Trinidad 41/2 years ago remains omnipresent, if no longer raw.

Denied a berth in the 2018 World Cup by a 2-1 defeat to an already-eliminated opponent, U.S. soccer players try not to think about the fact they will qualify for this year's tournament as long as they don't lose to Costa Rica by six goals or more in tonight's qualifying finale.

“The guys have told us, that have been here and through this path before, that we thought we qualified last World Cup,” midfielder Tyler Adams said Wednesday. “The fans thought we did, as well. But we hadn't when we realized our game was finished and we lost.”

Just four players remain from the U.S. roster that left tears on the field on Couva: Christian Pulisic, DeAndre Yedlin, Kellyn Acosta and Paul Arriola.

“I know this and Christian, too, better than anyone: It's not over until it's over. We can't be too complacent. We can't be too relaxed. We've still got a job to do,” Yedlin said. “Obviously, we're in a good situation and we know that. but I think going into the Trinidad game, we thought we were in a good situation, as well.”

Canada (28 points) has clinched one of the three automatic berths from North and Central America and the Caribbean. The U.S. (25) is second ahead of Mexico on goal difference and Costa Rica (22) is fourth. Because the Americans have a plus-13 goal difference and Costa Rica is at plus-three, the U.S. could be denied only by a defeat of at least six goals.

“The media has classified us as the golden generation and the generation that's going to qualify for the next World Cup,” 22-year-old winger Tim Weah said. “We do carry a lot of that weight on our shoulders, and qualifying for the World Cup, it's not only for us, it's for the group before, it's for the Clints (Dempsey), it's for DeAndres, for Jozy (Altidore), all the guys that didn't get to do it again.”

The last time the U.S. lost a competitive match by six goals was in 1957.

“We're not taking anything for granted,” coach Gregg Berhalter said. “We're coming here to be aggressive in the game and to win the soccer game. That's our intention. ... We're not going to play for a tie.”

The U.S. has nine losses and one draw in qualifiers at Costa Rica, and one victory, two defeats and three draws in road qualifiers in this cycle. The Americans began last September with a 0-0 draw at El Salvador and a 1-1 draw at home against Canada, then gained strength over the five qualifying windows.