Loss not big enough to nix berth for US

The United States men are returning to the World Cup after the trauma of missing the 2018 tournament, clinching a berth for this year's championship in Qatar on Wednesday despite a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on the final night of qualifying in San Jose, Costa Rica.

A sellout crowd of about 35,000 in National Stadium came to life, but the Americans' 5-1 rout of Panama at home last weekend gave them a huge goal-difference margin over Costa Rica. That meant the U.S. merely had to avoid losing by six goals or more in order to claim an automatic berth by finishing among the top three nations in North and Central America and Caribbean.

Wild draw ahead

A World Cup like no other in its 92-year history will take shape this week at an unprecedented tournament draw.

When FIFA and host nation Qatar stage the draw ceremony show Friday, three of the 32 entries will be placeholders because the three-year qualifying program was delayed and is still ongoing.

A once-in-a-century global health crisis and the war in Ukraine made sure of that.

It means 37 nations will be involved on Friday, including five which will ultimately not play in November when the first “winter” World Cup kicks off.

The full lineup will not be known until at least June 14, when the intercontinental playoff round ends in Qatar. That is 74 days after the draw and the same date the 2018 tournament started in Russia, which was thrown out of the final stages of qualifying this time over the invasion of Ukraine.

Maybe FIFA got lucky seven years ago by moving the 2022 tournament to November and December to avoid the searing desert heat of Qatar's summer.

The later start created wiggle room to clear the match backlog after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out almost every national-team game outside Europe in 2020.

One of the balls being drawn from pot 4 of low-ranked teams will represent “Peru or Australia or the United Arab Emirates.” Another is “Ukraine or Wales or Scotland.”

So it goes at this major World Cup milestone, in perhaps its most unlikely host nation, on April 1.

Here's a look at this unusual World Cup draw.

First-timer Qatar: One sure thing is Qatar will be the top-seeded team in Group A, taking position A1 in the schedule of 64 matches in just 28 days.

The privilege is given to all host nations even when ranked No. 65 in the world, as Russia was. Qatar is currently No. 52.

Still, the 2019 Asian Cup winner is the exception, having never before qualified for the finals. Qatar's debut opens the tournament Nov. 21.

It means in the group stage Qatar avoids the world's top-ranked teams, from Nos. 1 to 7 – Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal. Those countries will be the next seven drawn out of Pot 1 and allocated in turn to Groups B through H.

How the seeding works: Seeding pots are filled according to FIFA rankings.

The next eight highest-ranked qualifiers go into Pot 2. It includes Germany, the United States and Mexico.

Pot 3 has teams ranked in the 20s by FIFA and Pot 4 could include Canada, which is back in the World Cup after a 36-year gap.

The simple format is complicated by the three playoff entries delayed to June: The European bracket containing Ukraine, which cannot prepare a team, and the two intercontinental playoffs.

FIFA weighted those entries downward into Pot 4 according to the lowest-ranked potential qualifiers.

Geography lesson: Geography also limits potential matchups. Teams from the same continent generally can't go in the same group, except for some from Europe, which has 13 of the 31 qualifying slots.

Five groups get two European teams, and the other three groups each get one.

Fixture schedule: Each four-team group is a round-robin of six games. The order each team plays the other is decided by another draw. After each team is drawn, a subsequent ball – numbered 1 through 4 – is picked to place that country.

This unpredictability means the two highest-ranked teams in a group could meet in any of the three rounds.

Knockout stage: The 32-team lineup is the perfect number for a knockout bracket. The top two teams in each group advance to the round of 16.

A team's path through to the quarterfinals, semifinals and final is set in the bracket. If Qatar advances as the Group A winner, it must then play the Group B runner-up.

Teams which advance from the same group cannot meet again until the final.