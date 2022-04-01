Relieved Americans look ahead to Qatar

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica – Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams had relief on their faces as they headed straight from the stadium for a charter jet to Europe and weekend club games.

“This is whatever I've always wanted to be, and right now emotions are a bit crazy,” Pulisic said, his voice quavering.

Coach Gregg Berhalter had rushed out for a red-eye to New York and a 121/2-hour connecting flight to today's World Cup draw in Doha, Qatar.

Recovering from the past and preparing for the future intertwined as the United States clinched a return to the World Cup.

For Pulisic, DeAndre Yedlin, Kellyn Acosta and Paul Arriola, all on that doomed American team at Trinidad 41/2 years earlier, the pain had not gone away until now. The 2-0 loss to Costa Rica on Wednesday was deflating, but by the time players entered the locker room of Estadio Nacional, focus turned to the accomplishment of clinching a return to soccer's showcase for the first time since 2014.

They had traveled 25,042 miles on charters – circling the globe adds up to only 24,901 – making four trips to Central America, plus one each to Mexico, Canada and Jamaica, plus up to five trans-Atlantic round trips. Forty-four players were called in, of which 38 took the field. In all, 114 players have been used since Trinidad, 88 since Berhalter was hired in December 2018.

All of 23, Pulisic, Adams and Weston McKennie are the team leaders. Right back Sergiño Dest and left back Antonee Robinson became offensive threats. Gio Reyna, at 19, emerged as a budding star, just like his dad three decades earlier.

“Now we have to test ourselves against the best players in the world, the best teams in the world,” Adams said. “This was only the first stage in our development.”

Berhalter is among a 12-person U.S. Soccer Federation contingent attending the draw, mapping out Qatar plans for a tournament that opens Nov. 21, in the middle of European club seasons. Four games are likely in June, two in the CONCACAF Nations League and two exhibitions, followed by a pair of friendlies in September, possibly in Europe. Major League Soccer players may have a domestic training camp before the tournament.

And if the U.S. winds up in Groups E through G, which don't start play until Nov. 24-25, the Americans might train in Europe for several days and have one more exhibition before heading to the Middle East.

“The starting point is getting out of the group,” Berhalter said.

Forward remains a concern. After scoring three goals over two games last fall, Ricardo Pepi has gone scoreless in 19 games for club and country. Strikers produced just four of the Americans' 21 goals, with Jesús Ferreira getting the other.

Midfielders and wingers have been the engine, with Pulisic scoring five of the team's 21 goalsh.

“We can do a lot of damage, man,” Pulisic said. “I think we're a confident bunch of guys and I think that country will get behind us and we're going to give everything we got.”