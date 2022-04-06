McIlroy still after career Grand Slam

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Rory McIlroy was sounding like an old man.

He reminisced about his first Masters – just 13 years ago – like it was ancient history. He conceded that golf is no longer the be-all and end-all in his life. His voice rose with excitement as he talked of playing in the par-3 contest with young daughter Poppy in tow.

“It's funny. When you don't have children, the par-3 seems like a bit of an afterthought,” he mused. “Then, once kids arrive, it sort of becomes the highlight of the week in a way.”

McIlroy's no longer the youngest guy on the course, but at 32 he's far from the oldest.

“I still feel like time's on my side,” McIlroy said Tuesday, snapping back to reality. “I've got a few more gray hairs than I used to, but I'm still young at heart.”

Yet, with each passing year, he seems a little further away from one of golf's greatest achievements, a capper to his career that once seemed like sure a thing.

McIlroy hasn't won a major championship in nearly eight years. More than a decade has passed since he threw away his best chance to win the Masters.

A career Grand Slam?

That's no longer an obsession, for the phenom who turned up for his first Masters at the age of 19.

“I would say less pressure,” McIlroy said. “I'm maybe at a different stage of my life where back then golf was everything. Obviously, look, it's still very, very important, but maybe back then I would think that, I don't know, like I was unfulfilled if I didn't win one.”

The Masters remains the only missing link on his majors resume.Back in the spring of 2011, it sure looked like the Masters would be the first of his major titles.

McIlroy dominated over the first three days, leading after every round and going into Sunday with a commanding four-stroke advantage. He got off to a shaky start that day but was still ahead as he made the turn.

Then, everything fell apart. He hit his tee shot at No. 10 so far left they're probably still looking for it. He made a four-putt double bogey at 12. He finished with an 8-over 80, barely visible in the rearview mirror of winner Charl Schwartzel.

McIlroy shrugged off that huge disappointment in the best way possible. Over the 21/2 years that followed, he fully lived up to the greatness predicted of him.

And, yet, the green jacket has eluded him. But he's not discouraged.

“I know if I play well,” McIlroy said, “I'll give myself chances to win this golf tournament.”

He has finished in the top 10 at Augusta a half-dozen times.

Four years ago, McIlroy played in the final group on Sunday with Patrick Reed and came out aggressive, hoping to wipe out a three-stroke deficit. The result was a 74 that left him six shots behind Reed. He learned a painful lesson that day, one that he's still struggling to apply at the Masters.

“Patience, discipline, don't make big numbers.,” he said. “For me anyway, it feels like a very negative way to think, but it's the way to play around this place. You don't have to do anything spectacular.”

If McIlroy can put together four unspectacular rounds, he might be wearing a green jacket come Sunday evening.

The one everyone thought he would surely have by now.