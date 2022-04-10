Taiba outruns stablemate at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. – Taiba won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by 21/4 lengths on Saturday on the last weekend of major prep races for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Taiba overtook pacesetter Messier in the stretch and went on to win against the West Coast's top contenders for the first Saturday in May.

Both colts are trained by Tim Yakteen, who took over for Bob Baffert, the six-time Kentucky Derby winner serving a 90-day suspension.

Taiba ran 11/8 miles in 1:48.67 and paid $10.60, $3.60 and $3.20 at 4-1 odds.

Messier returned $2.80 and $2.10. Happy Jack was another 10 lengths back in third and paid $4.20 to show. Armagnac, the third colt in the field who came to Yakteen from Baffert's barn, was fourth.

Forbidden Kingdom, the even-money favorite, was last in the field of six.

At Keeneland, Zandon rallied from the back of the field to overtake favorite Smile Happy in the stretch and win the $1 million Blue Grass by 21/2 lengths.

At Aqueduct, Mo Donegal won the $750,000 Wood Memorial by a neck. It gave trainer Todd Pletcher his seventh Wood Memorial win, tying “Sunny” Jim Fitzsimmons for most.

Grand National

Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen had quite the retirement ride Saturday.

The 39-year-old marked his final race as a jockey by winning the world-famous Grand National horse race in Liverpool, England, aboard a big outsider in 50-1 shot Noble Yeats.

“It's a fairy tale, it's a fantasy,” said Waley-Cohen, whose full-time job is a dentist.

In a dramatic end to a race run before a crowd of around 70,000 spectators, Noble Yeats reached the last of the 30 fences neck and neck with 15-2 favorite Any Second Now.

Noble Yeats pulled away on the long run to the finishing line on the 41/4 miles course and won by about three lengths.