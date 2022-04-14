Woodson named coach for XFL's 2023 relaunch

Rod Woodson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who grew up in Fort Wayne, was announced Wednesday as one of eight coaches for the XFL's 2023 relaunch season.

The others will be Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops and Hines Ward.

“Our head coaches are a diverse group of leaders, champions and hall of famers with experience competing and coaching at the highest level in football. Not only will they be mentors to our players, but they are also ambassadors of the XFL as we work together to build tomorrow's league,” Dany Garcia, co-owner and chairwoman of the XFL, said in a news release.

“What is most exciting about our talented coaches is that they all share our vision for the XFL and are committed to advancing the game of football for players and making it into a must-watch program for fans. The XFL is anchored in the belief of opportunity, and, just like our players, these football legends will drive the future of the game.”

Woodson, 57, played at Snider and Purdue before an NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Oakland Raiders. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens, the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award in 1993 with the Steelers, was an 11-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

He was a coaching intern with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010, a cornerbacks coach with the Raiders in 2011, a coaching intern with the Denver Broncos in 2014, then an assistant defensive backs and cornerbacks coach with the Raiders from 2015 to 2017.

Woodson, who was a track star at Snider, is scheduled to be an honorary referee at the 69th North Side Relays, which begin at noon Saturday.

The XFL played in 2001 and had a partial season in 2020, and it hopes to develop players for the NFL. Another pro football league, the USFL, is relaunching Saturday.

The XFL hasn't announced where it will be playing games, and playing from one location hasn't been ruled out. It is co-owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, an actor and former wrestler, who helped the University of Miami to the 1991 NCAA football title.

“This is yet another huge moment for the XFL. I have experienced first-hand the positive influence and impact that coaches can have on a player's life, and with our group of smart, accomplished and motivating head coaches, I expect nothing less,” Johnson said. “Not only will these coaches be mentors to our players, but they will be a big part of the cities in which we will operate.

“Stay tuned.”

Haslett and Phillips are former NFL head coaches. Stoops, a longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach, also coached in the XFL in 2020.

