Brazilian fighter breaks 2 bones in leg in loss

The mixed martial arts community continues to buzz in the days since Will Brooks' victory over Rafael Bastos in the Art Of Scrap 4 main event Friday at Memorial Coliseum, as Bastos fractured his right tibia and fibula just 19 seconds into the fight when Brooks checked Bastos' leg kick.

Bastos, who was discharged from the hospital Monday, joined the ranks of former UFC greats Anderson Silva and Conor McGregor as mixed martial artists suffering the same leg injury. The Brazilian fighter remains in good spirits, according to Mike Lee of Lee Brothers MMA, the presenting organization for Art Of Scrap 4.

“It's a big conversation in the MMA world, because there are not many of these breaks that have happened,” Art Of Scrap promoter Michelle Lee said. “It's just not very common, and the way the leg breaks when that happens is so gruesome.

“He's been able to talk to his family, and he's very grateful for how well he's been taken care of, both from (Art Of Scrap) and from Parkview.”

While Brooks' fight ended prematurely, the way it finished has reinserted the former Bellator world champion back into the national MMA conversation. Lee thinks the notoriety could see a major fight organization, such as the UFC, reach out and sign Brooks, but for now she's more than content keeping Brooks within the Art Of Scrap ranks.

“Will was very high profile when he was world champion,” Lee said. “(The injury video has) been reposted a lot of times.”

A couple of Fort Wayne natives saw their fights end quickly as well. Jacob Kindig needed just 1:20 to knock out Ben Deleon in a professional bout at 170 pounds, and Chris Lee, who helps coach at Lee Brothers MMA, knocked out Matthew Sarabyn in only 18 seconds in their amateur fight at 170.

“It went exactly how we planned,” Kindig said. “We were baiting him into making a mistake, and he did. He was biting on a lot of my fakes, and he opened up. I figured it was only a matter of time before I landed something significant.”

Every professional fighter received a portion of Friday's ticket sales as compensation for their efforts. Chris Lee was also selected to receive a share, opting to give those funds to Operation Underground Railroad, a charity combating human trafficking.