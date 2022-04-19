Olympic champ wins 50th women's race

BOSTON – Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir capped the celebration of a half-century of women in the Boston Marathon with a finish to top them all.

The 28-year-old Kenyan won a seesaw sprint down the stretch Monday, when the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon returned to its traditional spring start for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the 50th anniversary of the first official women's race, Jepchirchir traded places with Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh eight times in the final mile before pulling ahead for good on Boylston Street and finishing in 2 hours, 21 minutes, 1 second.

“I was feeling she was strong. I pushed it,” said Jepchirchir, who earned $150,000 and the traditional gilded olive wreath to go with her Olympic gold medal and 2021 New York City Marathon title. “I fell behind. But I didn't lose hope.”

Evans Chebet completed the Kenyan sweep, breaking away from Gabriel Geay with about four miles to go to finish in 2:06:51 for his first major marathon victory. The 2019 winner, Lawrence Cherono, was second, 30 seconds back, defending champion Benson Kipruto was third, and Geay fell back to fourth.

Daniel Romanchuk of Champaign, Illinois, won his second career wheelchair title in 1:26:58. Switzerland's Manuela Schar won her second straight Boston crown and fourth overall, finishing in 1:41:08.

Sharing a Patriots' Day weekend with the Red Sox home opener – the city's other sporting rite of spring – more than 28,000 runners returned to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square six months after a smaller event that was the only fall race in its 126-year history.

Fans waved Ukrainian flags in support of the runners whose 26.2-mile run Monday was the easiest part of their journey. Forty-four Ukrainian citizens had registered for the race; only 11 started, and all finished.

“I decided to come here and show that Ukrainians are strong, we're fighting and we hope peace will come soon,” said Dmytro Molchanov, a Ukrainian who lives in New York.

“It's really tough, basically, being here while all my family, my friends and Ukrainians are fighting over there for peace in my country, in Europe and the world overall,” said Molchanov, who finished in 2:39:20.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus were disinvited in response to the invasion. Ukrainians who were unable to make it to Boston were offered a deferral or refund.

This race marked the 50th anniversary of Nina Kuscsik's victory in the first official women's race. (But not the first woman to finish: That honor belongs to Bobbi Gibb, who first ran in 1966 among unofficial runners known as bandits.)