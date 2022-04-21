'Hacksaw' still wowed by wrestling loyalists

Wrestling fans hold long memories. Ask one about Jim Duggan, and you'll hear tales of a burly, board-toting man clad in blue tights. You'll likely get references to “tough guy” and chants of “Hoooooo!” as well.

While “Hacksaw” entertained thousands during his run in the World Wrestling Federation, these days the 68-year-old Duggan connects with fans in different ways. He'll see many of them at Heroes and Legends Professional Wrestling XVI on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, joining the likes of fellow WWF alumni Demolition, Bob Backlund and the Powers of Pain.

“It's unbelievable the loyalty of wrestling fans,” Duggan said. “I joke that I wrestled (WWE Hall of Fame members Ted) DiBiase, Dusty (Rhodes) and (“Cowboy” Bob) Orton, then I wrestled their kids. The fans that remember the WWF generation – that was the golden age. (Hulk) Hogan, (Randy) Savage, Andre (The Giant), and I was lucky enough to be part of that group.

“People come up with pictures, and it's humbling to have a guy come up with a picture of his mom. He gets teary eyed thinking back. A lot of fans come up with their kids and say, 'Son, I used to watch him when I was your age.'”

As the professional wrestling show enters its 16th iteration, the event continues to grow. Promoter Jayson Maples will play host to a comedy, music and magic show on Friday at the Holiday Inn at Purdue Fort Wayne. Comedians Tony Foxworthy and Kevin Long and ventriloquist Jeff Goltz will headline the show.

The next day, many wrestlers from Duggan's era, including Debra McMichael, The Sandman of ECW fame and Mark Jindrak, will join Duggan at the fan fest that runs from noon to 6 p.m. The main even card follows with an opening bell at 7 p.m.

The evening will commence with a pair of pre-show matches and a 30-competitor over-the-top-rope battle royal. In the battle royal, two wrestlers will start out in the ring, with another entrant announced every minute until all 30 are announced.

The main show features three title matches – Max The Impaler facing Missa Kate for the Women's championship, cruiserweight champion Cody Lee defending his title against Matt Cross, and heavyweight champion Anthony Toatele battling Sean Morley, who wrestled in WWE as Val Venis. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the Coliseum ticket office, and are good for the fan fest and wrestling show.

Duggan remained an in-ring performer until just a few years ago, when health issues forced him into the ICU twice in a year at age 65. He was a member of the WWE's 2011 Hall of Fame induction class.

“I had no physical attributes, but I could still entertain the crowd,” Duggan said. “I was in the ring at 65 and still enjoying it.

“That's what I tell the young guys. A lot of young kids come up and say, 'I want to be a wrestler', and I tell them to chase their dreams. I looked at (current AEW and former WWE wrestler) Daniel Bryan and said, 'There's no chance that guy's going to make it', but he had the desire and the drive.”

And after a lengthy career in WWF and WCW, Duggan still remembers wrestling in Fort Wayne, enjoying the chance to entertain the crowd.

“I (started with the WWF) in '79 and I worked through Fort Wayne in the WWF days, then with WCW and when I was with WWE as a wrestler,” he said. “It's a great wrestling town with great wrestling fans. If you go to an (independent wrestling) show, where these guys are busting their butts, it's a lot of fun. You sit close to the ring, it's a fun night out.”