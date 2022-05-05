Trainer Asmussen likes his chances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Steve Asmussen is caught off guard when asked about his achievements, mainly because he's too focused on training horses to reflect.

And the fun he's had doing so keeps him driven to attain more success.

Such as winning his first Kentucky Derby to add to a résumé that includes Triple Crown victories in the Preakness (twice) and Belmont Stakes. Having seen a signature moment slip away in the stretch at Churchill Downs in 2011, the 56-year-old smiled when reminiscing about the close call that keeps him motivated to chase racing's signature jewel.

“I've said that I know what it feels like to think you're going to win it while it's running,” he said, recalling Nehro being within reach of leader Shackleford 11 years ago before Animal Kingdom overtook both in the stretch for the victory.

“When it was running, I didn't pick up visually Animal Kingdom coming. Watching the race at the one-eighth pole, I thought he (Nehro) was about to win the Derby, you know? So, I've had unbelievably thrilling moments without the trophy.”

North America's winningest trainer (9,727 victories entering Tuesday) and two-time Eclipse Award winner goes for that milestone victory Saturday after two second-place finishes and two thirds in 23 Derby starts. Yet his long, storied career has been tainted by allegations of animal abuse.

The New York State Gaming Commission fined Asmussen $10,000 in November 2015 for administering the hormone thyroxine to horses at Saratoga within 48 hours of racing, a violation of state regulations. His discipline followed an undercover probe and video by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals that accused the trainer and workers of mistreating horses.

Other more serious abuse allegations against Asmussen lodged by the animal rights group were unfounded, the commission decided, before enacting drug rule changes. The trainer felt that outcome vindicated his care for horses.

“If anything, it proved that we follow the rules,” Asmussen said. “It erased any criticism of us going forward.”

The Texas-based trainer who was inducted into racing's Hall of Fame in 2016 is optimistic about Epicenter's Derby prospects this weekend, even as the 7-2 second choice behind favorite Zandon (3-1). The colt's odds are due to his draw of the No. 3 post position – which has yielded just five winners since the starting gate was implemented in 1930 – that challenges the Derby trail points leader to break quickly to avoid being bunched in a pack before the first turn.

Asmussen points to Epicenter's growth during impressive victories in the Risen Star Stakes and Louisiana Derby. His unbeaten filly Echo Zulu is a 4-1 third choice in Friday's Kentucky Oaks, positioning Asmussen for a potential sweep if everything falls right.

Said four-time Derby-winning trainer D. Wayne Lukas: “He is just too good a horseman to not get one. This year, I think he quietly feels like he's got the best chance so far.”