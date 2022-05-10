FWFC brass expects to be more competitive

While the plants and flowers that lay dormant through the winter finally bloom now that spring has arrived, the Fort Wayne FC front office worked countless hours during the offseason to build a roster to compete in the club's second season in USL League Two.

Much like those plants emerging from their slumber, FWFC head coach and sporting director Mike Avery, along with football operations director DaMarcus Beasley, will see the fruits of their labor bloom when Fort Wayne takes the field at 7 p.m. today in Alexandria, Kentucky, against Kings Hammer FC in the Valley Division opener for both clubs.

Kings Hammer returns the favor Sunday, traveling to the Summit City in Fort Wayne FC's home opener. Kickoff at Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger is set for 3 p.m.

“Every day, more players come rolling in,” Avery said. “Over the next few weeks we'll get up to our full squad. It's a very diverse geographic group this year, so getting here is a lot of logistics, but it's been really good to get them here, get settled and get them going.”

A restructuring of the USL2 divisions created schedule changes. Last season, Fort Wayne FC finished in eighth place in the nine-team Great Lakes Division that featured clubs from Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. This year, the Great Lakes Division features six clubs, all from Michigan, while the newly formed Valley Division includes four holdovers from last year's divisional schedule – Dayton Dutch Lions, South Bend Lions, Toledo Villa FC and Kings Hammer FC – along with a new club, Cleveland Force SC.

“We have some familiarity,” Avery said. “Everybody's roster will be different than it was a year ago, but we at least know who they are and where they play, so there's some familiarity there. I think we're going to bring some good games home to us and be able to get on the road in a reasonable regional league.”

The 14-match division slate features a modified round robin format, with Fort Wayne traveling to every Valley Division opponent at least once, and the club will play host to every divisional foe at Shields Field. South Bend and Toledo will play twice in Fort Wayne, while FWFC will face Kings Hammer and Dayton twice on the road. In addition, Fort Wayne FC will host three friendly matches.

On May 25, Indy Eleven of the USL Championship will send its 2021 national championship winning academy squad to Fort Wayne. FC Cincinnati 2 from MLS Next Pro will come calling June 7, and Fort Wayne will play host to the Tigres UANL reserves June 22 in an international friendly. A seven-time Liga MX champion, Tigres' first team won the CONCACAF Champions League in 2020 and finished runners-up in the FIFA Club World Cup.

“We want to play against competition that pushes us and makes our team better,” Beasley said. “I was adamant about who we had as friendly games this year. It's partly for the fans, they want to see big names come to Fort Wayne, but the other side of it, I want to make sure our players are in front of different competition so they get better. The games we put in front of them, it's going to show and hopefully they can raise their level to what the competition shows.”