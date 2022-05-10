FWFC wins opener

In Fort Wayne FC’s inaugural 2021 season, the club needed seven games to record its first USL League Two victory. The 2022 iteration started much stronger, as Forster Ajago’s 67th-minute goal stood up in a 1-0 win over Kings Hammer FC on Tuesday at the Mustang Athletic Complex in Alexandria, Kentucky, in the Valley Division opener for both squads.

“It’s great for the guys to get off to a good start,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “To go on the road against a good team, they were one of the top teams in the league last year, that’s a great result on the road. The game wasn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but we had a lot of really good stretches of play.”

Indeed, Fort Wayne (1-0-0) knocked off one of the best teams in its division from a season ago, as Kings Hammer (0-1-0) finished 8-2-4 in 2021, just three points behind division champion Kalamazoo FC.

From about the 55th minute on, FWFC controlled play, according to Avery. And Ajago’s rebound blast stood up as the center back pairing of Will Harris and Reid Sproat, two of the club’s five players that also suited up for Fort Wayne in 2021, played pivotal roles in keeping the hosts scoreless.

“(Forster’s) a big, physically imposing striker,” Avery said. “In a crowd of defenders, he was able to bring the ball down and get a shot off. The keeper made a really good save, and he was able to put in the rebound. It was a very good striker’s goal.

“Will and Reid played together last year and they were our best pair, but they only played together as a pair a few times. They do know each other, they’ve trained together a lot.”

Fort Wayne will play Kings Hammer again at 3 p.m. Sunday in its home opener at Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field.