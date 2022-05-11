Fort Wayne FC gets best of League Two foe

In Fort Wayne FC's inaugural 2021 season, the club needed seven games to record its first USL League Two victory. The 2022 iteration started much stronger, as Forster Ajago's 67th-minute goal stood up in a 1-0 win over Kings Hammer FC on Tuesday at the Mustang Athletic Complex in Alexandria, Kentucky, in the Valley Division opener for both squads.

“It's great for the guys to get off to a good start,” Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. “To go on the road against a good team, they were one of the top teams in the league last year, that's a great result on the road. ”

Fort Wayne (1-0-0) knocked off one of the best teams in its division from a season ago. Kings Hammer (0-1-0) was 8-2-4 in 2021, just three points behind division champion Kalamazoo FC.

From about the 55th minute on, FWFC controlled play, according to Avery. And Ajago's rebound blast stood up as the center back pairing of Will Harris and Reid Sproat played pivotal roles in keeping the hosts scoreless.

“In a crowd of defenders, (Ajago) was able to bring the ball down and get a shot off,” Avery said. “It was a very good striker's goal.”

Fort Wayne plays Kings Hammer again at 3 p.m. Sunday in its home opener at Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field.