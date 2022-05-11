FWFC building roster for future

Armed with the knowledge gained from assembling a first-year roster in a pandemic, Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery cast a much wider net this past offseason in his quest to construct a competitive roster for the club's second season in USL League 2.

Just five holdovers remain from the 2021 squad that finished 1-8-5 in the Great Lakes Division, with this year's roster featuring only one player from Fort Wayne in defender Reid Sproat. But as the club seeks not only greater on-field success this year but also a future move to USL League 1 – a league featuring paid professional players – Avery's main goal remains fielding a squad that makes the city of Fort Wayne proud.

“We had some very good players in the team last year,” Avery said. “Part of what we're doing is identifying players for the future for when we take a jump, so to look at almost an entirely different group makes sense for us. I spend as much time on the phone with them just figuring out who they are as people and are they going to fit the culture of what we're trying to do here.”

The club reorganized its front office staff after last season, with then-president Erik Magner stepping away. The club promoted Avery into a dual role as head coach and sporting director, with DaMarcus Beasley named the club's football operations director.

“Damarcus and I sat down with a blank board and said, 'How do we want to play?' Avery said. “'What style do we want to play? What are we looking to do, not only for this season but for the future of the club?' ”

Beasley specified to incoming players the importance of community involvement. As the only American to play in four World Cups and with stops in the Bundesliga, English Premier League, Scottish Premier League, Liga MX and MLS, the Fort Wayne native understands how a soccer club weaves itself into the fabric of its community.

“We have a lot of things we're going to be doing this summer,” Beasley said. “Every player knew that before you came here, you have to be engaged in our community. You have to be a 'Fort Wayne-ian.'

“I want them to really enjoy their time here, and it's not all about soccer, it's not all about sports. It's about how we can help? How we can inspire kids? How we can inspire people? I know it's a short window in the summer, but you'll see our players out in the community.”

And as a Fort Wayne native, Sproat savors the chance to wear the club's jersey for a second season.

“I was awaiting the call, and once I got it, I was very, very pleased to be back,” Sproat said. “It's only been (a couple) days, but you can tell things are different this year. Not only in terms of the players, but I think the coaching staff is more prepared this year. The club is more organized.

“I just want to see if we can build off of (last season) and see how far we can take it.”

In addition to Sproat, Canterbury goalkeeper Saed Anabtawi will train with Fort Wayne FC this summer. Named a United Soccer Coaches All-American in December, Anabtawi represents what Beasley means when building a club with eyes on wins this season and success when moving up to USL League 1.

“You have players that can help now and help win us games right now, but then you have players that are younger,” Beasley said. “Maybe they can't help us now, but maybe in a year or two years they can. We have ambitions to go to the highest level we can in Fort Wayne. The players know that, and we're going to push them like that. We want to make this a professional environment the best that we can. We want to show the city of Fort Wayne and everyone in the soccer community what it is to be a part of Fort Wayne FC.”