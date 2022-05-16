2nd FWFC home opener spoiled

As Fort Wayne FC continues to grow into the roster head coach and sporting director Mike Avery envisions, the club will undoubtedly incur some growing pains. Kings Hammer FC's Sam Robinson provided a painful moment Sunday in front of an announced crowd of 1,521 at Bishop Dwenger's Shields Field as his 72nd-minute goal lifted the visitors to a 2-1 victory in USL League Two Valley Division play.

“I think we came out and put in a shift, but sometimes results don't go your way,” Fort Wayne FC captain Reid Sproat said. “We had our chances and we could have taken the game, but we left them around too long. In this league, we learned last year, we let teams stay alive, they're going to punish you.”

Fort Wayne FC (1-1-0) opened the season with a 1-0 win at Kings Hammer (1-1-0), perhaps giving the Sunday visitors a chip on their shoulders. And that edge manifested in a frustrating way for FWFC, when Kings Hammer converted a penalty in the 26th minute to go up 1-0.

But Max Amoako, who along with Sproat is among the group of five holdovers from last year's Fort Wayne FC squad, blasted a right-footed shot from the edge of the 18-yard box past the Kings Hammer goalkeeper to tie the contest in the 56th minute.

After the strike, Amoako celebrated with Forster Ajago in front of the 3 Rivers Regiment supporters group.

“I was excited to get my first goal of the season, and I think we're going to do better next time,” Amoako said. “That is what we needed to keep going. When we got the goal, it boosted our morale. The atmosphere here is always great. The fans are always behind us. They try to help us as much as they can, and we do as much as we can to get a win for them.”

While Sam Robinson's tally ultimately split the week's six standings points, with Fort Wayne and Kings Hammer each winning at the other's home field, Avery explained the importance of recognizing the path toward producing a consistently high effort.

“Obviously you're frustrated in some ways not to get a win out of the game, but at the same time, this early in the season, it's a process,” Avery said. “There's some really good pieces, and there's some pieces we need to fix.

“I thought our response to the first goal was pretty good, and I thought our response to our goal was really good. I'm certainly not happy with it, but I'm not upset with the performance.”

After training or playing a match for nine straight days to open the season, Avery will give his players a well-deserved off day today before starting preparation Tuesday for the next match – the first installment of the St. Joe Rivers Derby against the rival South Bend Lions.

While Avery's time at Notre Dame forged friendships with the South Bend coaching staff, he explained his club stands ready for the matchup.

“I think we live in their (supporters') heads a little bit,” Avery said. “Their supporters are on our feed all the time with comments, so it's kind of fun to live rent-free in someone else's head.

“I'm friends with their coaching staff, and I said it's kind of cute, because I didn't know they had fans. We played there last year, and there was nobody at the game. We're excited to build a rivalry with them.”