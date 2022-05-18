Spacing of Triple Crown races debated

BALTIMORE – Graham Motion always wondered what it would be like to show up at the Preakness with the Kentucky Derby winner, and when that happened in 2011 with Animal Kingdom it was all the trainer was hoping for and then some.

“Nobody else can win the Triple Crown,” Motion said. “Everybody wants to see you win the Preakness, except for the nine other horses' trainers and connections. Everybody wants to see a Triple Crown winner.”

There won't be a Triple Crown winner for the 42nd time in the past 44 years after owner Rick Dawson opted not to enter Rich Strike in the Preakness off an 80-1 upset victory in the Derby. That decision coming on the heels of several strange years without a Derby champion going for the second jewel in the Preakness has reignited the old debate that the three Triple Crown races should be spaced out further.

Dawson cited extra rest as the reason Rich Strike is not running in the 13/16-mile Preakness on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Proponents of pushing back the Preakness – and, by extension, the Belmont Stakes that follows three weeks later – argue it's better for modern thoroughbreds who aren't used to racing on those short turnarounds and would produce stronger fields in Baltimore and New York.

Those in favor of the status quo point to the sport's tradition and say it should be difficult to win the Triple Crown. They also are quick to say it was done twice recently with American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018.

“That's what makes the Triple Crown interesting and makes it hard to do,” said trainer Saffie Joseph, who is saddling Skippylongstocking in the Preakness. “You want to make it easier just for a good horse to do it? You need a great horse to win the Triple Crown. I think it means a lot to have it the same way as it's been.”

Down in the corner of the stakes barn at Pimlico, 86-year-old Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas doesn't expect the current spacing of the races to change. (They've followed the same schedule since 1969, except in 2020 when the pandemic disrupted the order of the Triple Crown.) But he isn't totally against adding some extra time between such important races.

“(The Preakness) would probably fit Memorial Day or something like that, and then go Fourth of July for the Belmont,” said Lukas, who is aiming for a record-tying seventh Preakness victory with Kentucky Oaks-winning filly Secret Oath. “That makes all the sense in the world from a horse trainer's standpoint.”