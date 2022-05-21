FWFC defeats rival South Bend

Michael Adedokun’s 62nd-minute goal propelled Fort Wayne FC past the rival South Bend Lions, 2-1, in USL League Two Valley Division play Saturday at TCU School Field in South Bend.

Fort Wayne (2-1-0) took a 1-0 halftime lead on an own goal off a defender from South Bend (1-1-0) in the 37th minute. The Lions, who blasted the Dayton Dutch Lions 5-0 in their season opener, tied the match in the 53rd, nine minutes before Adedokun put the visitors ahead for good.

Saturday’s win marked the first for Fort Wayne FC in the St. Joe Rivers Derby against South Bend, as the Lions won both matchups in 2021.

The win put FWFC into first place in the Valley Division on six points, two points clear of idle Kings Hammer FC. On Wednesday, Fort Wayne plays host to the Indy Eleven Academy, which won the 2021 USL Academy national championship, at Shields Field at Bishop Dwenger.